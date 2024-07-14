A PsyWar Assassination Attempt
Only Mid-July, but Fifth Gen Warfare Battle Lines are Hardening
Credit where due: Photographer @evanvucci who risked his neck to get this shot. This will be in "100 photos that changed the world" books for generations to come.
Jill and I are in Athens (Greece) at the moment and were woken up in the middle of the night by our phones buzzing like bees.
There had been an assassination attempt on the life of President and candidate Donald Trump. I stayed up until 6:00 AM, going back and forth with Justine Inserlake and posting/crossposting breaking news on “X”. Suffice to say, alternative media ran circles around corporate media, while the same corporate media seemed bound and determined to validate the thesis that it remains “Mockingbird” controlled by the CIA/Blob.
The photographic and audio record of the series of events is amazing. All on “X” and analyzed literally within minutes.
During a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, (an Antifa-affiliated shooter named Mark Violets? Or was it Thomas Matthew Crooks?) climbed up on top of an unprotected building with a long rifle at a range of less than two football fields from the podium. This was noticed by people in the crowd who attempted to alert Police and Secret Service. Apparently to no effect. Apparently a single shooter. The shooter then had an unencumbered straight line of sight to the President as he was speaking, and took multiple shots before Police snipers (not Secret Service) took out the shooter- but not before he killed one Trump supporter, critically injured two others, and hit President Trump in the ear lobe.
Very suspicious. If true, at best, it would seem to be incompetence. At worst…
Name of Thomas Matthew Crooks per the NY Post.
It appears that as Trump was speaking to the crowd, he started to turn his head in response to the Police sniper activity behind and to his right just before the bullet hit him, which slight turn of head saved his life. In this video clip you can see Trump reach up and touch his ear as he drops down, just before the police sniper shots on target are taken.
This diagram helps in orienting the following block of video and images.
~~For Second Amendment aficionados~~
A remarkable series of high-speed burst photo frames captured the actual bullet flight and Trump’s immediate response.
NTD/Epoch Times posted video of the full scope of the event from a different point of view.
RFK jr’s son provided a succinct, spontaneous summary of the situation.
Trump’s response amazes all concerned.
“X” star DC_Draino posts what he claims is scripting guidance for corporate mockingbird media.
The provenance is unknown; who knows if it's real, but the subsequent “approved narrative” closely adheres to what he has posted.
CNN tried to frame the assassination attempt as Trump falling and Secret Service catching him.
Fabricating a false equivalency between Biden repeatedly stumbling and falling and Trump reacting to an attempt on his life. The Mockingbird media are disgusting.
Pravda on the Potomac provides their spin. “Loud Noises”.
C’mon man.
Elon Musk responds with an endorsement of Trump and then starts (what for him is) rage tweeting.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, while the “Intelligence Community” US Mockingbird media was busy spinning this as favorably as possible for the Democrat party, Australian Sky News scoops them with actual journalism.
Tucker Carlson predicted an assassination attempt on Trump weeks ago, and was vilified for it.
Biden was away from the White House when all of this went down, but the vultures are circling. Optics on this are most definitely not good.
And who is her boss?
Meme for the history books.
Robert, About the best single piece I have seen on this at this point. You got everything. But as a physician, you might want to point out that they report that the shooter had no ID on him, but in under an hour they identified him by "DNA". I run a large lab and this is virtually impossible. Against which database were they going to match? What samples were they using for analysis? Using what tools? This is all just so bogus. They knew who it was because they put him up to it/tracked him over there/watched him get on the roof. Doesn't this strike you as absurd?
Funny how things are built. It could be a house that ends with a roof with a peak. Or a car in an assembly line, that eventually pushes the car out the door onto a car lot to be sold. How about a child that is taught from a very young age by government run schools with government agendas for how the child is to be put out into the world. Then there is the building of a tyrannical political party that pushes hatred of a group or its political opponents, which in turn riles up some against their opponents into a frenzy. Some of the tools used along the way to demoralize are censoring of the truth with intent to control thoughts, not allowing free speech, trying to control words and definitions of words, cracking down and investigating religions, jailing people that won’t conform to the political parties coercions. These tools used result into civil unrest, removing historical monuments, physical beatings of people, luting, the burning down of businesses and cities, eventually murders and assignations.
Wasn’t it so very telling last night after Trump was 2 inches away from the successful political assassination attempt many of the biggest political politicians that push this poison and hatred onto Americans came scurrying out of their rats nests and said how glad they were that Donald was ok and that there’s no room for political violence in our country.
I saw one woman on Fox News last night say she was reluctantly going to vote for Trump in 2024 but now she would walk bare foot through broken glass to vote for him. Another in a string of democrat moronic miscalculations. Great job Joe, Barrack, Nancy, Chuck, Merrick, Tony B, Christopher W, Bill Burns, Janet Y, etc. etc. etc. These people couldn’t run a lemonade stand. J.Goodrich