Credit where due: Photographer @evanvucci who risked his neck to get this shot. This will be in "100 photos that changed the world" books for generations to come.

Jill and I are in Athens (Greece) at the moment and were woken up in the middle of the night by our phones buzzing like bees.

There had been an assassination attempt on the life of President and candidate Donald Trump. I stayed up until 6:00 AM, going back and forth with Justine Inserlake and posting/crossposting breaking news on “X”. Suffice to say, alternative media ran circles around corporate media, while the same corporate media seemed bound and determined to validate the thesis that it remains “Mockingbird” controlled by the CIA/Blob.

The photographic and audio record of the series of events is amazing. All on “X” and analyzed literally within minutes.

During a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, (an Antifa-affiliated shooter named Mark Violets? Or was it Thomas Matthew Crooks?) climbed up on top of an unprotected building with a long rifle at a range of less than two football fields from the podium. This was noticed by people in the crowd who attempted to alert Police and Secret Service. Apparently to no effect. Apparently a single shooter. The shooter then had an unencumbered straight line of sight to the President as he was speaking, and took multiple shots before Police snipers (not Secret Service) took out the shooter- but not before he killed one Trump supporter, critically injured two others, and hit President Trump in the ear lobe.

Very suspicious. If true, at best, it would seem to be incompetence. At worst…

Name of Thomas Matthew Crooks per the NY Post.

It appears that as Trump was speaking to the crowd, he started to turn his head in response to the Police sniper activity behind and to his right just before the bullet hit him, which slight turn of head saved his life. In this video clip you can see Trump reach up and touch his ear as he drops down, just before the police sniper shots on target are taken.

This diagram helps in orienting the following block of video and images.

~~For Second Amendment aficionados~~

A remarkable series of high-speed burst photo frames captured the actual bullet flight and Trump’s immediate response.

NTD/Epoch Times posted video of the full scope of the event from a different point of view.

RFK jr’s son provided a succinct, spontaneous summary of the situation.

Trump’s response amazes all concerned.

“X” star DC_Draino posts what he claims is scripting guidance for corporate mockingbird media.

The provenance is unknown; who knows if it's real, but the subsequent “approved narrative” closely adheres to what he has posted.

CNN tried to frame the assassination attempt as Trump falling and Secret Service catching him.

Fabricating a false equivalency between Biden repeatedly stumbling and falling and Trump reacting to an attempt on his life. The Mockingbird media are disgusting.

Pravda on the Potomac provides their spin. “Loud Noises”.

C’mon man.

Elon Musk responds with an endorsement of Trump and then starts (what for him is) rage tweeting.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, while the “Intelligence Community” US Mockingbird media was busy spinning this as favorably as possible for the Democrat party, Australian Sky News scoops them with actual journalism.

Tucker Carlson predicted an assassination attempt on Trump weeks ago, and was vilified for it.

Biden was away from the White House when all of this went down, but the vultures are circling. Optics on this are most definitely not good.

And who is her boss?

Meme for the history books.

