Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephan Fuelling, Ph.D.'s avatar
Stephan Fuelling, Ph.D.
3h

My last vaccination was in 1984. I do not intend to get another one. I am 70 years old and healthy. I use my daily dose of Zeta Aid and vitamins & minerals and if I get sick I use chlorine dioxide, colloidal silver and inhalation of normal saline solution with 0.3% food grade hydrogen peroxide. I also use non-toxic natural remedies.

Covid was a wake-up moment for me to educate myself more on the fallacies of vaccination, especially child hood vaccination.

Just last week I met a young couple with an autistic child, the boy was starting to speak a few words, then the boy got another shot, probably the MMR vaccine, and since then he became autistic. Of course, another of those strange ‘coincidences’.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Marlene Mc's avatar
Marlene Mc
3h

Why recommend the flu vaccine for anyone with so little benefit?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Robert W Malone MD, MS and others
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture