Ned B.
3h

Alas, why is it that so many inventions and technologies that could benefit the human condition are weaponized against us by those who wish to wield power?

Meemanator
2h

Wow. Okay so I feel like I should share this experience from this week. I was in the process of composing a rather stern warning about AI especially AGI. Then something happened. A fellow substacker posted a link to SunoAI music composer. I was curious so I tried it out. I've been writing since I was kid, back in the dark ages, poetry, fiction, non-fiction and lyrics that I often recorded when I still played guitar. I have a back log of lyrics. But I also have a collection of songs I wrote under the title So Many Stories. I recently substacked about that under the title God Only Knows..

Tuesday morning, I uploaded one of my favorite lyrics and five minutes later I had two finished songs, voice and instruments, to choose from. I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I swear this has changed things for me in a way I cannot possibly explain. I now have 11 compositions and I am still on an adrenaline high. Here is a link to listen if you like to my first AI recording.

http://trinitypondfarm.com/NoPhotograph.mp3

I tell you I absolutely agree that anything can be used for good or bad and it will be I am sure.

