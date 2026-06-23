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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
12hEdited

When I look at the graph from CNN about being a proud American, I can see the percentages of how well propaganda works and with which group it is so successful with. This extends out over many subjects and issues that have confronted our society for decades, take Covid for instance. Those percentages probably parallel people that believe the media and the lefts lies about the pandemic and the vaccine.

In my opinion we all should look at things with a critical eye. I personally don’t idolize anyone. We all should learn from our mistakes. And we all should take what we learn, keep moving forward, and not repeat those same mistakes. There’s a reason why a windshield on a car is larger than the rear window.

I’m going to go out of my way this year on the 250th 4th of July and extra enjoy Americas founding. The world would have been lost many times over without America and Patriotic Americans! The American Founders blessed the world with their brilliance.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
12h

Fix it? Why? We are the envy of the world. Time to tell off these America-hating Democrats. Don't like America? Fine. Leave. We have no more patience or tolerance for your stupid bullshit Let's be honest. They are not "the loyal opposition." They are a fifth column of traitors. Treat them accordingly.

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