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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
1hEdited

In terms of mandates - and volunteerism. Trust the people.

In areas where yellow fever is endemic and the fatality rate is high, people line up for the vaccine. I witnessed this in Brazil firsthand.

People aren't stupid.

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David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
2h

See Amish threaten mass exodus from New York over vaccine fight —which is heading to the Supreme Court

https://nypost.com/2026/08/26/us-news/amish-threaten-mass-exodus-from-new-york-over-vaccine-fight-which-is-heading-to-the-supreme-court/

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