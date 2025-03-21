Cry, the Beloved Country

Investigative essay by Justine Isernhinke, Fellow and Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, The Malone Institute

In Part 2 of this series, Cui Bono - Malema vs. Musk, Justine covers the fight between South Africa’s most famous expat - Elon Musk- and the leader of an ANC opposition party, the EFF (Economic Freedom Front), Joseph Malema, who started shouting “Kill the Boer” (Boer meaning Farmer, specifically Afrikaans-speaking farmers) at public rallies - in stadiums of 100,000 people no less.

Part 2

Somewhat overtly, yet with perhaps covert approval from the ANC, the leader of an opposition party, the EFF (Economic Freedom Front), Joseph Malema started shouting “Kill the Boer” (Boer meaning Farmer, specifically Afrikaans-speaking farmers) at public rallies - in stadiums of 100,000 people no less:

AfriForum, a non-governmental organization that champions human rights and safety in South Africa, laid a complaint against Malema for hate speech and were represented by Advocate Mark Oppenheimer, a friend of mine.

This slur began back in the 90s to be discarded for a few years. However, when “transformation” (which translates into theft in practice) for the ANC wasn’t fast enough, it came back into fashion.

It has been proven that the use of the phrase at public events gives rise to an increase of farm murders in subsequent weeks. It is not a meaningless phrase. Why would any government do this or allow this to happen?

Cui Bono, a forgotten Latin phrase, means “who stands to benefit”. This should be repeated every time you see something in South African politics. Patterns start emerging.

ANC members studied and trained in the Soviet Union. The ANC has communist roots and has never fully embraced capitalism and free markets. If there was one thing the Soviets did well was play the Long Game. In fact, James Lindsay delivered an excellent speech about how communism has been playing that long game for the past 50 years. KGB Propagandist Yuri Bezmenov talks about this in his famous video as well.

The Long Game is about setting aside quick wins or short term goals, but looking at the arc of history and deciding that your lifetime is merely one step along that arc but you’ve served your purpose as the Game will be won decades after you’re in your grave.

Back in 1986, the CIA drew up an opinion piece on the ANC. Below is an extract from the ANC’s manifesto:

Along with teaching the ANC the Soviet’s Long Game, they also taught them about controlled opposition.

“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Lenin solved the crisis of opposing ideas, advancing the psychological warfare in the Soviet-era propaganda campaigns. The Soviet Communists mastered the concept of Controlled Opposition which creates the illusion of opposition - the government orchestrates both sides of a conflict. On the one side, you have the status quo authority, while on the other, you have those that are also controlled by the same authority as that of the status quo.

This creates the facade of opposition - one that appears to challenge the status quo, but in fact, it eradicates any true dissent. As long as people feel that they can oppose the system through an accepted conduit, they won’t revolt and burn the system to the ground. Further, by controlling the opposition, which you can fill with the worst and the dumbest politicians, you prevent legitimate and organized opposition from forming any real threat to the status quo.

Malema was “kicked out” of the ANC Youth League for ostensibly being too radical. He went on to set up the EFF - Economic Freedom Front, joined by several other vocal anti-white, pro-communist politicians. He is an icon of political corruption and utterly self-serving.

This hatred bleeds to other politicians and recently a member of Parliament said “For every one black person we will kiII five white people. We’ll kiII the children, we’ll kiII their women”

The hate speech case against Malema was dismissed in the lower courts and is now making its way to the Constitutional Court which is the highest court in South Africa - akin to the US Supreme Court. I suspect the issue is too political for judges to want to make a call against the establishment.

Elon Musk called out Malema last year for his inciting of violence.

And he went after Malema again this year:

Elon has called for sanctions to be placed on Malema.

The ANC and EFF reacted to Trump’s allegations of expropriation without compensation as “misinformation”. However, in typical fashion, Malema cleared up any misunderstanding and said:

“We will expropriate without compensation whether they (white Afrikaners) like it or not. If they object, they can seek refugee in America.” - Malema

Malema recently called Elon Musk a racist and a “white supremacist". Interestingly, the same insult Ambassador Rasool lobbed at Trump. When all you have to fall back on is the history of Apartheid, everything looks like racism. The hammer and nail analogy.

