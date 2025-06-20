This post is a sort of “day in the life” stream-of-consciousness report from the front lines.

Article in Wired Magazine by “Beth Mole” “Speaking at an anti-vaccine rally in 2022, Malone spread dangerous falsehoods about mRNA Covid-19 vaccines: “These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired.” By the way, besides being a pro-pharma propaganda rag, Wired magazine appears to have ties with, shall we say, “the intelligence community”

Hold on to your horses there, “Beth Mole”, Tech Bro.

What do you think myocarditis is? What do you think blood clots do? What do you think the damage to the pituitary/hypothalamic/gonadal axis is? What do you think that passing a decidual clot in a pre-menopausal girl is? Do you think these are not damaging? And you got your training in Pathology and Medicine where?

This is just one of many examples currently being pushed by dead media to delegitimize the current Secretary of Health and Human Services and build the false narrative that both RFK jr and his appointees are wild-eyed crazies.

NBC news, for example, just invents quotes that I did not write concerning Measles and Measles vaccines. Measles vaccines are 60 - 80 % effective, depending on the study and context. That means that, on average, if you expose 100 “fully vaccinated” people to an infectious dose of measles, 20 - 40 of them will get infected. Technically, that is what is called in the business a leaky vaccine. Measles vaccines are live attenuated, and at a low frequency will genetically revert and can cause measles, and others can be infected when this happens. That is an inconvenient truth. Fact check me, baby. The recent West Texas outbreak happened in a Mennonite community. Mennonites historically, for decades, do not generally vaccinated their children. This has nothing to do with RFKjr. It is a historic fact. An immigrant family introduced wild-type measles into that Mennonite community, and it spread like wildfire - measles virus is extremely infectious but rarely lethal. Some in the surrounding region who thought they were protected by being “fully vaccinated” became infected and developed measles disease. See above statistics. Two young girls died. Their medical records demonstrated that their immediate cause of death were 1) inadequately treated mycoplasma pneumonia, and 2) inadequately treated hospital acquired E coli pneumonia. Not measles. Verifiable facts vs dead media fearporn and defamation.

Another example, from the “Associated Press”, states that “Malone, who runs a wellness institute and a popular blog, rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic as he relayed conspiracy theories around the outbreak and the vaccines that followed.” Apparently the Associated Press is confused about the difference between myself and Dr. Peter McCullough. I do not run a “wellness institute”, whereas Peter is the CSO for The Wellness Company. The capabilities of these reporters and their editors to even factcheck their own work product appears to be…. limited.

I have previously written about the roll up smear in our book “PsyWar, Enforcing the New World Order”, and here is a relatively mild example of that strategy being deployed by the generally more centrist “News Nation”.

The wrap-up Smear is a deflection tactic whereby a smear is made-up and leaked to the press. The press then amplifies the smear and publishes it, which conveys legitimacy. Then another organization or author can use the press coverage of the smear as a validation to write a summary story which is the wrap-up smear.

The teaser prelude to the piece (before the break) was to frame me as one of the “Nation’s leading vaccine skeptics”. Then the opening cuts to headlines attacking the Secretary of HHS and his legitimacy. Then it transitions to the Wired Magazine smear piece, and then comes the wrap-up.

Key context for this includes the following:

HHS/CDC communications leadership has asked me to not engage in interviews concerning the ACIP, and to refer interview requests to designated CDC personnel. I have a booker, paid for by Skyhorse publishing, that sets up interviews to promote sales of the “PsyWar” book. News Nation went through her to book me, but did not disclose that the intention was to discuss the ACIP situation rather than the book. I get a notice from the booker yesterday that she has lined me up for a News Nation interview last night (9:30 PM). Nothing shared about the topic, which I presume is the book. I log on and am told that the interview will be all about the ACIP. An ambush wrap-up smear. At that point I have two options - tough it out and then inform the CDC press people that this happened, or cancel at the last minute. I decide to go ahead, but start by refuting the lede that I am one of the Nation’s leading vaccine skeptics, and then do what I can to defend the Secretary and the current CDC/ACIP.

I admit that this exchange was pretty unsettling, and I had a very restless night. It did not help that we left the front door cracked open and one of the dogs got sprayed by a skunk, and then came into the bedroom to lie down.

In the AM, I wrote the notifications to the CDC press personnel so that they would not be surprised. In the afternoon I received a very supportive call from a senior white house official, along with a gentle suggestion to not do any more interviews at least until next week’s ACIP meeting was over, a conclusion already reached between myself, the publisher and the booker.

Never a dull moment. Now I have to sign off because our senior Stallion (Jade) just broke out of his paddock and is busy trying to convince the mares that it is time for making whoopee, and he has to be caught and put back in against his will.

Until later, be careful out there!