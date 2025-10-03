Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was fired by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on October 1, 2025, 22 to 27 days after she filed a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. The complaint, filed on September 4, 2025, alleged retaliatory actions in response to her concerns about the termination of critical research grants, the politicization of scientific research, hostility toward vaccines, and censorship of scientific findings.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo was widely regarded as an ally of Dr. Anthony Fauci, particularly in the context of infectious disease research, public health policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and leadership at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This perception stems from her professional alignment with Fauci’s approaches to HIV/AIDS research, vaccine advocacy, and pandemic response measures, as well as her selection as his direct successor at NIAID—a role Fauci held for 38 years until his retirement in December 2022. Marrazzo assumed the position in September 2023, overseeing NIAID’s $6.3 billion budget for infectious disease research. Fauci personally praised Marrazzo’s appointment, calling her “very well-liked, very respected” and a “good fit” for the role, emphasizing her experience and the “great challenge” ahead. While he noted they did not have a close personal relationship and he was not involved in her selection, his comments highlighted her as a capable successor in a politically charged environment. She was applauded by HIV and LGBTQ+ communities for her work, much like Fauci’s legacy. Critics from anti-vaccine and conservative circles explicitly labeled her a “Fauci ally,” “Fauci clone,” or “Fauci stooge” due to her pandemic stances and ties to NIAID-funded research (e.g., gain-of-function studies at labs like Wuhan).

Important context for her positions on these matters include the involvement of NIAID personnel in the HHS decision to terminate mRNA vaccine technology development contracts. NIAID and NIH scientists participated in review of these contracts. Dr. Matthew Memoli, then acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), played a central role in the decision to terminate research grants related to vaccine hesitancy and in initiating a review of mRNA vaccine research funding. In March 2025, under his direction, NIH began abruptly terminating at least 33 research grants focused on understanding vaccine hesitancy and strategies to improve vaccine uptake, with an additional nine grants potentially modified or cut back. The termination letters stated that such research was no longer aligned with NIH priorities, and that no modifications to the projects could make them compatible with the new policy.

Memoli also requested information on NIH’s investment in mRNA vaccine research, including current and planned grants and contracts, as part of a broader review. This move raised concerns among NIH staff that mRNA research funding could be next, given the pattern of actions following the initial grant terminations. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which funds the majority of mRNA research at NIH, was specifically asked to provide a list of 130 such awards. This decision, announced in August 2025, follows a review by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who stated that mRNA vaccines fail to provide effective protection against upper respiratory infections like COVID-19 and influenza, despite their demonstrated efficacy in preventing severe disease and death.

Marrazzo’s legal team claims her termination was an act of retaliation for her protected whistleblower activity and her advocacy for evidence-based vaccine science. Her attorney, Debra S. Katz, stated that the Trump administration removed Marrazzo for supporting the overwhelming body of evidence that vaccines are safe and effective. Marrazzo had been on administrative leave since March 2025 and was previously informed of a transfer to the Indian Health Service that never materialized.

In her public statement, Marrazzo said her firing demonstrates that HHS and NIH leadership do not share her commitment to scientific integrity and public health, urging Congress to protect research from political interference. Marrazzo’s allegations also include claims that HHS officials, such as Dr. Matthew Memoli, echoed Kennedy’s views by asserting vaccines are unnecessary for healthy populations.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), a position she assumed in the fall of 2023, succeeding Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Marrazzo is internationally recognized for her research and education efforts in the field of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly as they affect women’s health. Her research portfolio includes the human microbiome, specifically as it relates to female reproductive tract infections and hormonal contraception, the prevention of HIV infection using biomedical interventions such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and microbicides, and the pathogenesis and management of bacterial vaginosis and antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea.

Dr. Matthew J. Memoli, M.D., M.S., is the Principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and served as Acting NIH Director from January 22, 2025, to March 31, 2025. He is an internationally recognized expert in respiratory viruses. He has worked at NIH for over 20 years, most recently as the Director of the Clinical Studies Unit within the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases (LID) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). His research focuses on influenza and other respiratory diseases, including clinical trials for vaccines and treatments, human challenge models, and the study of viral transmission and immunity. He has received multiple awards for his work, including two NIH Director’s Awards and a National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences Director’s Award. Dr. Memoli has also been noted for his public statements questioning the risk-benefit analysis of widespread COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a stance that contributed to his characterization as an “outsider” despite being an NIH insider.

Dr. Memoli is one of the world's experts in influenza vaccine technology and clinical evaluation, and is much more highly qualified and experienced in vaccine development and evaluation than Dr. Marrazzo. Dr. Memoli is also the only NIH senior scientist who questioned the ethics and veracity of many of the positions taken by Dr. Anthony Fauci (including mandates) at a time when Dr. Fauci was functionally Dr. Memoli's supervisor.

