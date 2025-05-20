The suicide car bombing outside a Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic that killed the bomber and injured four other people was carried out by a pro-mortalist domestic terrorist named Guy Edward Bartkus, who appears to have detonated the explosive in Saturday’s attack.

The blast targeted the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, and it damaged the patient areas, but the IVF lab and embryos were unharmed, per a statement made by the clinic to the Associated Press.

The explosion, which was felt and heard miles away, was massive. It caused extensive damage to buildings within a 250-yard blast radius.

Guy Bartkus was a Democrat who made social media posts and an audio recording describing his anti-natalist (pro-mortalism) extremism and why he was blowing up the clinic. He also described himself as an “abolitionist” vegan, he supposedly dabbled in satanism, and had declared himself an atheist. In another post, he described himself as a "misandrist," which is a person who hates men.



What is Pro-mortalism (and why does it matter)?

Pro-mortalism is a philosophical stance asserting that it is always better for a sentient being to end their existence rather than to keep living. They believe that death is not negative and is more favorable than continued life because it ends suffering. Pro-mortalism is frequently discussed alongside anti-natalism, which claims it is wrong to create new life due to the unavoidable suffering that existence entails. However, pro-mortalism takes this a step further by advocating for existing individuals to choose death if their ongoing life results in greater suffering than benefit. They often go so far as to view the extinction of all life on the planet as a net positive.

There are actually a few pro-moralism groups that openly advocate for these policies. However, social media platforms have banned many of them in the aftermath of the bombing. For instance, on Reddit, the 10,000+ member group called r/Efilism was one such community yesterday. Today, that group has been wiped by the powers that be - gone from the social media sphere.

However, at least one Efilism website still exists, at least for now. A quote from their website:

EFIL is life spelled backwards. Life is Consumption, Reproduction, Addiction & Parasitism. It's C.R.A.P. We, as sentient feeling organisms, are the products of 4 billion years of the holocaust of evolution - it's not a good story, and it's not one worth continuing. EFILism is a conclusion, derived from an essesment of the full summation of the history of the reality of sentient life on Earth. It is the most important responsibility, of the only sentient species intelligent enough, to effectively manufacture a graceful exit strategy for life on planet earth. It is the responsibility of the Efilist, to enter into the battlefield of ideas with the rest of the human race, and try to the best of ones ability, to argue for an understanding of the truth and consequences of our circumstance on this planet. The most precious thing in the entire material universe, is the capacity for a consciousness to generate a sensation of horror and unpleasantness. For that is where all value in the universe is generated - in the consciousness of feeling, sensitive creatures.

The more one delves into pro-moralism, the crazier their writings and videos become.

Unfortunately, it is people from the progressive left that populate such forums and organizations. That a young man would identify as "misandrist" is a very sad state of affairs, and unfortunately, there are a number of such men in in the United States. Men who reject their own masculinity and gender in favor of some anti-natalist, feminist’s ideal of humanity.

This movement has built a cohort of young adults who are seeped in self-hatred. Hatred that eventually turns into rage. How very sad and dangerous.

But pro-mortalism is a by-product of the anti-natalism movement, and so the first step in addressing this issue is understanding how this has infiltrated society.

What is anti-natalism (and why does it matter)?

Anti-natalism, defined as the philosophy asserting a moral objection to procreation, has grown, especially in developed nations and among many online communities. This growth includes more individuals choosing not to procreate for several reasons, such as environmental concerns, ethical issues, and personal beliefs. Additionally, some governments have implemented policies aimed at reducing birth rates (via Medical Assistance in Dying or MAID), which can be seen as a form of practical anti-natalism.

The philosophical underpinnings of the liberal left have an embedded anti-natalist bent. From the push for universal birth control - including abortion and family planning, to the eugenics movement of the 1930s, to the population bomb theories of the 1970s, anti-natalism is a core tenet of liberal philosophy. Now, the newest anti-natalist embraces population control as a necessary evil to combat “global warming." Bottom line: anti-natalism and the Democratic Party have been intertwined for at least the last century, if not longer.

The Antinatalism International (ANI) is the “world’s first explicitly anti-procreative international organization.” Of interest, according to Brave, both Planned Parenthood and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) are antinatalist organizations.

Some anti-natalist organizations, such as Antinatalist advocacy, seek to stop not only human procreation but animal procreation also. Believing that it is the only way to prevent animal suffering. These organizations even go so far as to advocate for the use of contraception in wild animals worldwide.

The more one delves into this subject matter, the crazier it becomes. The links on this webpage are an eye-opener.

The truth is that anti-natalism is a significant element in the UN’s Agenda 2030 agreement and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and that link needs to be exposed.



In the United States, we have had over half a century of anti-natalist policies. In response to these campaigns, Americans have maintained a stable population level, with most families having fewer than two children. At the same time, immigration has accounted for nearly all of the population growth.

In the meantime, the United Nations has advocated through the UNFPA that if population levels in Westernized countries flatline or decline, the “solution” being implemented as necessary to support continued economic growth, is to allow unfettered immigration.

But that anti-natalist model, that economic growth is dependent on continued population growth, is outdated. While it is true that population growth can influence economic growth, the evidence does not conclusively show that economic growth must be tied to population growth, particularly in the 21st century. Economic growth can occur at varying rates, influenced by other societal conditions, such as economic policies and technological advancements. Now, with AI and the internet causing major disruptions in the workforce, the traditional economic models are no longer predictive.



So, it is long past time to reject the UN’s population control goals as they pertain to the United States. Sensible sovereignty means that the United States charts its own course in terms of societal change, economic modeling and, yes, family values.

