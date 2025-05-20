Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
5h

This is what happens when man rejects God! Sad. I was older when I had my two adult children who have their families. One has 2 because of the circumstances surrounding her last child. A miracle he lived and so sweet. The other has four beautiful children. A grandmother brag moment. I know a minister family who will add #11 within the year. Such a beautiful family! Tip of the hat to them.

Thanks Dr. Malone for explaining these terms I had not seen before. What a sad life they live! They need to get productive like you and Dr. Jill! Also the God who made them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
J.M. Calabrese's avatar
J.M. Calabrese
5h

“So, it is long past time to reject the UN’s population control goals as they pertain to the United States.”

Let me fix that for you, doc:

“It is long past time to kick the UN off US soil, and end all association with its genocidal WEF/WHO agenda.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture