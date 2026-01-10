Malone News

James Goodrich
It’s incredible after decades of these crazy vaccination schedules with the policy that there are never enough vaccines that can be injected into babies and kids, they’re finally going to conduct the relevant tests they should have done to any vaccine administered before injecting any person never mind babies and kids, unbelievable! My wife received a notice at her work. Note that all nurses and staff have had the flu vaccine and most all have had their 4th covid injection.

Due to high level of influenza-like illness currently being witnessed in the New England region, as of Monday January 5/5/26, all hospital staff are required to wear a mask during direct interactions with patients in clinical locations. This includes inpatient rooms, patient bays, ambulatory exam rooms, bringing meals into patients rooms.

It’s hard to understand how the majority of the medical staff can’t understand that the vaccine policy needs to be changed and fixed. They live in this world where they watch each other get sick year after year and still think it’s good policy. I’ve watched this for decades and I just don’t get it! They are the most vaccinated and the sickest people I know.

Thomas A Braun RPh
My view is that it should include reviews of all vaccines and their research data that was submitted to the FDA for approval for marketing. They should be vetted for legitimacy and fraudulent or uncomplete submissions should immediately cancel the vaccine approval. It was done for the WHI estrogen issue which was based on fraudulent data and it should be the immediate focus of NIH for all vaccines

