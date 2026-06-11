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Greg's avatar
Greg
2h

We live in Virginia and are outdoors a lot. This year my wife and I have pulled over 30 ticks off of each other. Tweezers, a lighter and gone. We watch the bite area for reactions but it has never crossed our minds to worry about it or rush to medical care. Just a fact of life if you spend time outside. Spend time enjoying the grass rather than worrying about the latest nonsense. Please.

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ron's avatar
ron
2h

Now I have to go to the ER to see if I have been bitten by a tick!

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