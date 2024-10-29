Steve was released from Prison today and has begun leading the War Room charge starting at 10:00 AM EST. Prison time for the crime of refusing to testify to the January 6 Congressional Democrat Kangaroo Court. Prison time for refusing to provide them with more political grist to mill for their campaign seeking to build the case that Donald Trump is guilty of insurrection. And, therefore, the blob will try to make it so that Trump can legally be prevented from becoming President of the USA, even if that is the will of the voters. That is what this is really all about. Maryland Congresscritter Jamie Raskin long ago let that cat out of the bag.

Well, that, and doing everything in their power to shut down conservative media and conservative voices. Lawfare and the whole toolkit of weaponized official State apparatus and powers.

The ideological structure of Raskin’s nonsensical 14th Amendment, Section 3, argument is that Congress can block any person from office who was a federal officer and previously swore an oath to the constitution and then who was subsequently engaged in rebellion and insurrection.

Therefore, it becomes clear that the endgame of the January 6 false insurrection narrative was to prevent Donald Trump from a second term. Ironically, this amendment was originally created to keep Southern Democrats who participated in the war between the states from serving in the Federal Government. It’s the same lawfare argument used by Colorado, Maine and Illinois in an attempt to keep President Trump off the ballot. If all of this seems self-evident to you, congratulations, you passed the midterm exam for Banana Republic Political Warfare 101.

Meanwhile, Bannon spent his time in the slammer teaching Civics while pondering strategy and tactics. Quite the threat to Democracy, that one is.

So, Steve is now out, released by the State prison apparatus in the middle of the night to make capturing video images of his release more difficult. Under normal circumstances, he would have been released 19 days ago owing to good behavior, but this was denied with a contrived footnote that it would have been an inconvenient burden on the system to process the necessary paperwork. So he emerges into the dark of night one week before election day.

From the National Pulse:

Former Trump chief strategist and War Room host Stephen K. Bannon was released from FCI Danbury in Connecticut on Tuesday morning at around 3:15AM, The National Pulse can report. Bannon, 70, has now officially completed his prison sentence, handed down after an unconstitutional Congressional committee “investigating” the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol held him in contempt for refusing to breach Presidential privilege. The former Goldman Sachs investment banker and Breitbart News executive chairman was eligible for early release under the First Step Act, but the Biden-Harris Bureau of Prisons (BoP) unlawfully ignored his request. Bannon — who was met outside FCI Danbury by his daughter Maureen — will host his War Room show at 10AM EST, and will host a press conference at 3PM.

National Pulse forgot to mention Veteran, US Navy destroyer Lieutenant, and former Pentagon aide in the Bannon CV summary.

Deep State mouthpiece Atlantic Monthly has written so many hit pieces on Bannon that Bannon should be forced to pay rent for living in Atlantic owner Laurene Powell Jobs’ head. Laurene Powell Jobs who notoriously hung out with imprisoned child sex trafficking madame Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell who is now serving a 20 year prison sentence. Social media speculation being that this association has allowed the Deep State/Intelligence Blob to control both Jobs and the Atlantic. Sort of a 2 for 1. By all appearances, Laurene Powell Jobs holds almost sole responsibility for advancing the career of her BFF Kamala Harris to her current Peter Principle level of incompetency. Let’s file that fact under “good to know”.

Grasping for historical analogies, Atlantic Monthly's allegations have included that Bannon is both Robespierre and Rasputin. Bannon is a brilliant and ardent student of history, by the way. As far as I am aware, The Atlantic and corporatized media in general have yet to resort to Hitler or Goebbels parallels regarding Bannon, but I fully expect that shoe to drop soon.

Truth be told, Bannon is a threat to the Blob. He has built one of the most successful surviving conservative media brands, and he is a battle-hardened survivor. In my travels on both sides of the pond, I am often approached by self-identified “War Room Posse” members. I will never forget a conversation with Steve outside of the DC brick walk up that houses the studio where Cameron Wallace (above on right) produces Steve’s daily broadcasts. Well, “produces” is one way to put it. Constantly scrambles to keep up with Steve’s breakneck pace would be another. Getting back on thread, I had just participated in-person with another War Room broadcast, and Steve was in an expansive mood on the little brick patio under iron stairs outside of the basement studio. We were talking about the “War Room” broadcast strategy and approach, and as usual I was seeking coaching on my own media appearances. Atlantic Monthly had just come out with another hit piece, which Bannon just laughed off. And then the tongue-in-cheek, half-truth admission dropped - “I am Robespierre. I just want to line them all up and shoot them.”

So now he is unchained, a week before the most important election of the 21st century. I very much doubt that his time in Jail has tempered his sentiments, but we shall soon see. Steve is a brilliant political strategist. Nothing I could say or write could offer him any council that he has not already considered, and he has had a lot of downtime to stew in his own juices.

At the moment, I am listening to Steve on the warpath, firing up the War Room Posse. The message is that Nancy Pelosi sent him to political prison, and he is outraged at the overt attempt to label conservatives as Fascists. And that his time in prison did not break him, it energized him. His focus is on getting out the vote. And preparing for the coming post-election Democrat effort to invalidate the election. He is highlighting the efforts of Charlie Kirk and Elon Musk. And predicting that Mark Elias will do everything he can to delegitimize the election results if Trump wins.

What happens next? I can only speculate. I called up Cameron Wallace this AM seeking some input, and all he would say is that, at that moment, Steve was getting ready to do his thing this AM. Oratory fire and brimstone raining down on both corporate media and the Democrat party seems a fair bet. Perhaps more interesting fodder for speculation will be what to expect from the Blob and their mockingbird media lackeys.

The “Trump is Hitler” (and, by extension, MAGA supporters are Nazis) card was played hard, and that seems to have backfired. Vilification of Trump’s new high-profile arm candy Elon Musk followed, but that also seems to just not be getting any traction. Now we have the PsyWar narratives turned past ten on the volume knob of liberal media. This is desperation, “Hail Mary” time, and the Blob and their DC allies will do anything. Literally, anything, because the ends justify the means.

I anticipate a barrage of media linking Bannon to Trump, and pulling out all of the “Mighty Wurlitzer” organ stops to promote the “threat to democracy” narrative. Because it is all that they have left. Harris is clearly an empty suit, devoid of ideas or intellect, unable in her support of her military-industrial complex masters to even parrot the useful idiots like Victoria Nuland (who birthed the Ukraine war tar baby).

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, all of the hate directed towards Bobby Kennedy seems to be bouncing off. And both younger people and self-identifying Democrats are flocking to the MAHA banner. Because who doesn’t want access to healthy food? The MAHA alliance strategy has been a game changer, with momentum that looks sustainable no matter which way the election from hell works out.

All I can safely predict is that this is going to be a wild ride over the next few weeks. That I will be broadcasting both domestically and to Italy on January 5 from West Palm Beach, and that this election will stretch out for at least a week if not more after that date. And that if the Blob loses at the ballot box, they will do anything and everything they can to nullify the result. Because the ends justify the means.

Because this is their existential crisis.

Bannon unchained, and the War Room Posse on fire. Bring it on. The battlefield commander is in the house.