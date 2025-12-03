Malone News

James Goodrich
It’s hard to figure out how these people get so much information on us. 2 months ago I received a letter from capital one bank, I thought it was a credit card application. It had my business name on it which I get pretty frequently. A few days later I opened it, it was a bank statement for an account that I had no idea about. Someone opened an account in my name and my business name. It showed a deposit of 5600 dollars and a withdrawal for 5500. So they gave the person the money and then I guess the check they deposited bounced, so the account showed a negative balance of 5500 dollars. I called the bank asking how could they open an account without a business certificate from the town. They refused to give me any information as usual. Not sure if it hurt my credit, they said it was not my responsibility but I continued to receive letters telling me to deposit money to clear the negative balance. This eventually stopped.

I’ve had so many scams, once I received a letter from the state saying they’re reviewing my claim for unemployment, well I never filed for unemployment. I had my accountant check by my unemployment account with the state and he found 3 people trying to collect on my unemployment account none of which ever worked for me, one guy lived in Florida. More accountant bills, but finally it got resolved. It seems no one ever gets caught, it’s as if they don’t care, they just right it off.

Science is Political 2.0
Thank you. I think I subscribe to Sheryl Atkinson THAT IS A GREAT ARTICLE.. MY PHONE IS RINGING OFF THE HOOK. and on the caller ID on my home phone it actually said "probably fraud".. I will take a look at Sheryl.. I just have been deleting a lot of mail.. still dealing with Medicare changes which is like opening a flood gate of bogus calls. THANK YOU. :)

