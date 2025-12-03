AI voice cloning technology is incredibly accessible and works well with a small amount of voice data. Many programs can even clone a voice in as little as 10 to 30 seconds or less!

This means that a simple Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook video on your own profile page can be voice cloned by anyone.

This opens the door to a whole new generation of scams.

A recent scam involved an AI-generated voice cloned from a Florida woman named Sharon Brightwell’s daughter. The call featured the victim’s “daughter,” sobbing and claiming she’d caused a car crash that injured a pregnant woman, and that the police were confiscating her phone. A fake “attorney” then demanded $15,000 in bail, instructed her to withdraw cash, put it in a box, and hand it to a driver. A follow-up call tried to push for an additional $30,000.

Other scammers in New York are scraping TikTok and other social media for young people’s voices, then using AI cloning and spoofed phone numbers to impersonate grandchildren calling grandparents in fake emergencies (like arrests or accidents), demanding urgent cash.

Fraudsters are now using scripted and interactive voicebots to conduct targeted attacks. Recent case studies show attackers posing as CEOs or finance chiefs, convincing staff to wire money, disclose claims, or bypass security checks. For example, a UK energy company lost $243,000 after scammers used an AI-generated voice to impersonate its CEO, who claimed to require an urgent transfer of funds to be activated by employees.

Small and mid-sized organizations are more susceptible because they may lack the resources to authenticate each financial request. That said, a larger-sized corporation faces larger risks, as large sums of money are routinely changing hands.

Or one of the newest is the political or NGO scam. You get a personalized voice message from an important political person or famous actor, who directs you to a website that looks legit - maybe a word is misspelled, or the website is a different domain name than the legit one. The need is urgent, and money is donated. You think you donated a hundred bucks and never know the difference. And so it goes.

In a recent Substack article, Sharyl Attkisson details how she became the target of a highly sophisticated scam that used an advanced AI impersonation of President Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. She explains that scammers reached out pretending to be these prominent political figures and used convincingly crafted messages and audio to make the communication seem authentic. The scheme involved asking her to join the TikTok board while pressuring her for a large upfront payment of $21,500 along with supposed “shares” worth $100,000 of TikTok - which was to be required of all board members. Throughout the interaction, Attkisson felt the manipulation was carefully designed to exploit trust and create a sense of urgency. She notes that the experience was not only unsettling but also representative of a growing trend: AI-powered impersonation scams are becoming more common, more believable, and more invasive. Her account emphasizes that this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader and increasingly dangerous shift in online fraud.

These scams are scalable and likely to grow rapidly. Studies show that even advanced voice-authentication and anti-spoofing systems are vulnerable to specially crafted “adversarial” attacks.

How to Protect Yourself, and Your Loved Ones