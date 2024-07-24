The most immediate key person in the organizational chart below who was responsible for the assassination attempt fiasco has now resigned; Secret Service (USSS) Director Kimberly Cheadle, who reported to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Mayorkas is the next person who must go.

According to a report from the Washington Post, published on July 21, 2024, USSS leadership has denied repeated requests from Donald Trump's security detail over a two-year period for additional resources, including more snipers and other security measures.

Mayorkas's decision to deny additional Secret Service protection for Trump and the complete refusal of Secret Service protection for Kennedy has played a significant role in both presidential campaigns and endangered the lives of these candidates.

Mayorkas is now pressuring Trump not to hold any more rallies outside - as the “Secret Service” feels (there is that word again…) that they can't protect Trump in such events. This could have a significant, potentially devastating impact on Trump's election prospects, as these rallies are a key source of enthusiasm and donations for the Trump campaign.

The fact is that the Secret Service has been denying President Trump full presidential protection for at least two years!

Secret Service officials refused to provide Donald Trump with additional security in the two years prior to last weekend's assassination, according to a report. The damning details revealed that the ex-president's request for more agents and magnetometers at events he attended was denied. Four insiders told The Washington Post that each request was rejected by senior officials. The higher-ups of the Secret Service allegedly claimed that the agency lacked the resources Trump was asking for. It has also been revealed that Trump was receiving less protection - after losing the election and his bid for a second term in 2020 - than other former presidents and major party presidential candidates.

The Secret Service has gone from denying full protection to an ex-president and now presidential candidate to insisting that the Secret Service is actually incapable of fully protecting an ex-president from future assassination attempts. With an annual budget of over three billion USD, it is hard to fathom how that could be possible.

Mayorkas must either resign or be impeached (again) on charges of dereliction of duty and interference with a presidential election.

The bucks stops at DHS! Right?

Wrong!

The Secretary of Homeland Security serves as the head of the DHS and reports directly to the President.

Yep! The President of the United States.

Biden has denied Trump the needed security for his presidential campaign for two years, which is just a sick electioneering tactic. The end result of these actions has caused Trump to be injured, the death of an innocent man, and the critical wounding of two others in Butler, PA.

It is time to hold President Biden accountable for his actions.

Congressional Testimony Today

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump conducted an online search a week before the shooting about the killing of former President John F. Kennedy, the FBI director said Wednesday.

Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Christopher Wray gave lawmakers an update on the investigation into the July 13 shooting targeting Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. That includes information pulled from a computer linked to the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Crooks, that suggests he spent at least a week planning the attack. “An analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter reveals that on July 6 he did a Google search for ‘How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?’” Wray said. “That’s a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind. That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally.”

The Secret Service, DHS, the FBI and the Deep State have all known the dangers that Kennedy and Trump have been exposed to over the past two years. Such an assassination attempt was bound to happen.

Biden and the deep state's inexcusable behavior in not providing protection (Kennedy) and adequate protection (Trump) is inexcusable.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone.

For those that are interested, this is a great documentary on Bobby Kennedy. It is absolutely worth watching.

I apologize for being so brief today, but I am deep into editing the “copy editor review” version of our new book, and doing all that I can to make sure that it meets the scheduled publication and distribution date!

Next I have to finish up the piece I have been researching regarding the UK 77th brigade and its PsyWar activities during the COVIDcrisis.

Publication scheduled for end of September 2024. Pre-purchase link here.