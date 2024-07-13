Big Brother is Watching You; So Where is the outrage?
Journalists such as Michael Shellenburger, Matt Taibbi and myself continue to expose the corruption, censorship, and fraud.
Musk has confirmed that the following text, as well as the video (above) from Michael Shellenberger, is all true:
The totalitarianism we warned of is happening. The European Union is at this moment forcing big tech companies to secretly engage in mass censorship. Google and Facebook are, apparently, going along with it.
Only Elon Musk’s X, among the major platforms, is resisting.
A few hours ago, Musk said, “The European Commission offered 𝕏 an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us. The other platforms accepted that deal. 𝕏 did not.”
And so now, the EU is preparing to punish X with massive fines — up to 6% of total global revenue.
I can't imagine a more egregious form of foreign interference in our domestic affairs than foreign governments demanding mass secret censorship for ideological and political purposes.
Most terrifying is the apparently direct involvement of government intelligence and security agencies, and their intermediaries, in demanding censorship.
This is all happening at the very moment that the same governments, including our own, warn of Russian disinformation through spam accounts that hardly anybody ever sees.
Don’t be fooled by what is happening. Governments and former intelligence officials in Europe, Australia, Israel, Brazil, and Ukraine and other nations are not only demanding censorship but also often spreading their own disinformation. For example, the EU claims that there is more false information on X than on other platforms, and more censorship would reduce it.
This is false. Only X has the open-source Community Notes system, which allows for real-time corrections to false information. A recent study in JAMA, the Journal of American Medicine, found that 97.5% of the Community Notes were entirely accurate, 2%, partially accurate, and 0.5%, inaccurate.
It’s not perfect. I myself sometimes disagree with them. And of course, science is never standing still, so what appears accurate today might not be accurate in the future.
However, X’s Community Notes uses more speech, not censorship, to provide context to controversial content. You can still agree or disagree with the content, even with a Community Note attached.
What the EU wants is for its committees of experts, not Community Notes, to secretly decide what we can read and say online. This is unethical and unconstitutional.
Another key part of the EU’s disinformation is that “researchers” should have access to X’s internal data, which Musk cut off when he bought Twitter. But those people who want the data aren’t researchers. They’re censorship activists, many of whom have deep relationships with governments in general and intelligence agencies in particular.
If the EU succeeds in censoring X, Facebook, Google, and every other major Internet platform, then there is no free speech. There is only government-controlled speech.
Many people rightly worry about the implications of a single man, Elon Musk, being all that stands between us and foreign governments’ totalitarian censorship plans. I worry about that, too. Our speech is inalienable. It is not something governments give to us.
We need to fight back. While we should be grateful to Musk for standing up to the totalitarians in Europe, Brazil, and Australia, we must build a citizen’s movement to fight back.
…share this video to raise the alarm.
Last night I was on the War Room with Ben Harmon. Below is a clip from that program:
Matt Taibbi in an interview with Joe Rogan:
"You talk about Google's search engine. They had the thing called Project Owl that they implemented in 2017, where they change their way of measuring what stories come up first. they shifted to a model that emphasized what they call authority...
The analogy they gave was if you search for baseball previously you might have gotten your local little league, now you're gonna get MLB.com, which is the official site of Major League Baseball.
So what ever we consider the more authoritative source and that's based on surveys of people what people think is authoritative. That's what's going to come up first.
So instead of if you search for let's just say Trotskyism. Instead of getting the world's leading Trotskyist website, which is the World Socialist Website, you will most likely get a New York Times story about Trotskyism instead.
They want to push you towards the "authoritative" source. But that's subjective and again it's hierarchical and it's away from the spirit of how we would like to ingest information, which is just let's see all of it and make our own decision."
Even more totalitarianism by our own government, as reported by James Rushmore on Racket News in a news story titled: “FOIA Files: Clemson University.” Jay gives a brief summary of that report below.
The problem continues to be that the average non-left citizen doesn't realize how much more the RINO party could do to sound the alarm and expose the insanity. So they assume those RINO's aren't as dangerous as they are. The RINO's hate Trump because they hate nationalism. Until a majority of the non-left sees this clearly, the RINO's will continue to give a pass to our enemies. Which is just another way of saying RINO's are leftists to the extent that they're globalists. Praying for us all.
This censorship is the same that was carried out before except on a more global, mordernized way. More technology to reach into our very homes. Who died and made them God.