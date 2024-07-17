Just say "no" to synthetic foods

The British Medical Journal (BMJ), senior editor Peter Doshi, has written an explosive expose of FDA internal emails documenting how “the US Food and Drug Administration informs employees leaving for industry jobs that, despite restrictions on post-employment lobbying, they are still permitted to influence the agency.”

The article's sick, sad conclusion is that although this practice may be unethical, it is most likely legal…

When the FDA restricts the population recommended for licensed vaccination for a specific disease after licensure, in this case, RSV, you know something is fishy. Due to the very limited number of Guillain-Barré syndrome cases occurring after the RSV vaccination, it makes one wonder what else the FDA and CDC know…

In an unconventional move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) revised recommendations for RSV vaccinations in what could be viewed as a smaller population. For what will be only the second RSV season with available vaccines, the panel unanimously voted to recommend that adults aged 75 years and older and those aged 60 to 74 with a higher risk of severe disease due to underlying medical conditions receive a single lifetime dose. Previously, RSV vaccination was recommended for all adults aged 60 and older, upon consultation with their healthcare providers. Now, for the 75-and-above age group, a person is automatically recommended to receive an RSV shot without the need for evaluation. But the higher-risk restriction in the 60-to-74 group marks a clear setback for the vaccine developers. With a recent potential link identified between the shots and the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), the committee changed its tune on the lower-risk RSV population.

In a newly published comprehensive meta-analysis (a study of multiple peer-reviewed studies), it was found that increased protein protects against muscle loss and, to a lesser extent, overall physical function.

Abstract Background & aims: Weight loss in individuals with obesity and overweight leads to metabolic and health benefits but also poses the risk of muscle mass reduction. This systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials aims to determine the initial protein amount necessary for achieving weight loss while maintaining muscle mass, strength, and physical function in adults with overweight and obesity. Results: Forty-seven studies (n = 3218) were included. In the muscle mass analysis, twenty-eight trials with 1989 participants were encompassed. Results indicated that increased protein intake significantly prevents muscle mass decline in adults with overweight or obesity aiming for weight loss (SMD 0.75; 95% CI 0.41 to 1.10; p < 0.001). Enhanced protein intake did not significantly prevent decreases in muscle strength and physical function. An intake exceeding 1.3 g/kg/day is anticipated to increase muscle mass, while an intake below 1.0 g/kg/day is associated with a higher risk of muscle mass decline. The risk of bias in studies regarding muscle mass ranged from low to high. Conclusions: Adults with overweight or obesity and aim for weight loss can more effectively retain muscle mass through higher protein intake, as opposed to no protein intake enhancement.

Folks, now we are all to eat a margarine-type product made from fossil fuels. You know, because pasture land and dairy are so very, very bad for the climate and our health.

Sigh. They just won’t give up trying to find disruptive markets- that can make a killing in stock evaluation - driving towards an IPO and disrupting the market share of the dairy (and meat) industries. All in the name of “good health.”

Whelp, let’s hope that people are a little smarter than this—after all, the collective “we” have endured enough propaganda to see through this manure.

Savor Foods is The newest company to make grand claims about how their synthetic food will save the planet from catastrophe.

The above image is from the Savor website.

My response:

“Oh look, they are using “REAL FATS—you know, like automotive oil -is a fat. Call me a Luddite, but fats and food made from petroleum and other fossil fuels are not what I wish to put in my body.”

Nothing like a 3D printed croissant to really get the body healthy!

"Can’t we just eat the fossil fuels?” Ian McKay, co-founder of Savor.

My response to that question is, “Why yes, we probably can - but why would we want to?”

The plan is to make obsolete, all animal based products.

From the article:

A new type of dietary fat that doesn’t require animals or large areas of land to produce could soon be on sale in the US as researchers and entrepreneurs race to develop the first “synthetic” foodstuffs. US start-up Savor has created a “butter” product made from carbon, in a thermochemical system closer to fossil fuel processing than food production. “There is no biology involved in our specific process,” says Kathleen Alexander from the firm.

Link to company website

We all must be smart, read the labels carefully, and return to real foods. A healthy diet will also avoid sugar and processed foods. That is a recipe for good health. Not synthetic food.

Our bodies certainly reflect what we eat, so choose wisely.