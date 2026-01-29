Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
35m

My question on this subject is once dangerous/threatening activity is detected...then what? Financial warfare? Physical interdiction? Sticky wicket what. I think knowledge of the potential of biothreats should prompt a strong surge into research on prevention/mitigation of the effects of such agents as transparency is an unreliable defense.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
26m

I’m sorry….a Biological Convention or anything close to some sort of “ treaty” …without real teeth!…will forever be relegated to the dust bins of history. As we have seen…and still see with the grand Covid experiment….not one person is in prison for the obvious crimes against humanity…not one! That alone is a travesty to all those who died or are disabled either by the CDC directed medical malpractice or the drugs which were banned on purpose…to prevent effective care. Even worse…those medical experts who stayed silent and their friends in med schools and Board certification cabals they are still in place to do it all again..forced medical dogma without any basis in real Science. All this talk and time snd efforts to bring about a Treaty is a smokescreen to hide from those with morality and humanity from the real evil doers in this World driven by Progressive politics interested in pure power again to tell us what to say, do and when to die….by their hand. Treaties without true punishment are worthless.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture