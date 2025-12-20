Malone News

I can't help but think the following:

Fauci funded the previous bioweapon used on all of us, followed by an injection that was even more harmful. He still walks around a free man even though he is personally responsible for many deaths due to his actions. Some people don't understand this and may think of him as a hero.

First step is stopping our government from doing and funding gain of function research.

Isn't it kind of like OJ looking for the real killer to have our government using AI to find the bioweapons threat somewhere in the world?

Wow. Keep up the good work. Btw Can anyone answer this question? I only took the “once and done” jab on the strength of my assumption that my old friend, then VP Ops responsible for final dosage form, would do nothing wrong. I’ve since come to believe that the bulk drug substance in All of the final formulations came from the same ( military/non-GMP) supplier. Does anyone out there know whether or not that is true?

