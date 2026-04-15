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Randall Stoehr's avatar
Randall Stoehr
6hEdited

A few years back, ABC News 20/20 did a real in depth realization about Centennials' lives.

There were 47,000 aprox. in the USA still active. Reporters sent with Video and many questions

to help reveal the depth of family history on a timeline graph. Things such as DNA history among siblings, Diets, Alcohol, Drugs, Occupations, etc.

To shorten my story here is the end results tabulated how they'd been reaching 100.

The vast real reasons established via fact charts was "The ability to cope with a loss"!!

Guys like George Burns @ 101 said he still smoked cigars with his Brandy almost daily.

In summary, stress from losing those things you hold near and dear change everything.

These folks woke up every day with Optimism, Prayer, Faith, Meditation, and joy.

Seems like they were in control of what they wanted to show up daily, even at 100.

Each waking day the blessing of the well lived life on this planet. Love and understanding!

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
6h

Living to 100 is all well and good but what I don’t ever hear when it comes to living long is enjoying life. It is all like let’s eat grass and all this stuff that’s great for you and you’ll be healthy and oh you gotta beat the hell outta yourself with exercise to boot. All well and good but I’m gonna enjoy myself and when my number is up it’s up. I broke my ass for 30 years to retire early with some things breaking my way to help that along but I do what I want and enjoy myself. I eat meat and eggs and I love my meals. I love veggies and they are always with every meal. I walk almost daily with no mile marker installed when I start. I don’t drink which I think is good. I do a physical yearly and have my blood work done at least twice a year with no diabetes even close and the rest of it great for my age. No hypertension either my BP is always. 120/70. Has been since I was a kid. Can’t say I’m not carrying a few extra pounds as I am but I don’t gorge myself on food either. Life is worth living if you’re happy and to me I do what makes me happy. If I make it to 100 I’ll have a piece of cake. Until then I’m gonna enjoy what’s on my plate and the rest of you can worry about living forever.

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