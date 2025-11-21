According to a bombshell Rasmussen survey, 36% of Americans who received the COVID-19 jab experienced side effects.

Additionally, nearly half of them believe the vaccines have caused the death of many patients.

Twenty-six percent of the people surveyed reported minor side effects, 10% reported significant side effects, and 60% of vaccinated adults reported no side effects.

According to Rasmussen, the U.S. adult population is now 258 million, which “would mean 63 million had at least some side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 17 million who experienced major side effects.”

Forty-six percent of all American Adults believe it is likely that side effects of COVID-19 shots caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, down from 55% in September 2024 - including 25% who say it’s Very Likely.

Forty-four percent (44%) now don’t think a significant number of deaths have been caused by vaccine side effects, including 20% who believe it’s Not At All Likely. Another 12% are not sure.

Although polling has statistical errors and biases, the trend is clear: a significant minority of people believe that the Nobel Prize-winning modified RNA COVID-19 inoculation harmed them. And the discrepancy between what the public is reporting via side effects, including severe outcomes, and what the scientific literature and CDC reports are is stark. We must get to the reason why there is a massive disconnect between the public, who believe these shots have harmed them, and the scientific establishment.

Below are the results from the Rasmussen Survey:

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The CDC has updated its vaccine safety page, which is causing major heart burn among big pharma execs and rejoicing over at the Children’s Health Defense.

Personally - I think it finally reflects some important realities regarding the vaccine industry.

It is worth reading the key points, which can be found here:

CDC: Autism and Vaccines

Sharyl Attkisson’s most recent Substack lays out what this all means:

A sneak peak is below:

“ 8 Official Admissions Contradicting the ‘Settled Science’ Narrative on the Vaccine-Autism Link”

For more than two decades, a portion of public-health officials, medical trade organizations, and mainstream media have repeated a consistent narrative with religious fervor:

“The science is settled. Vaccines do not cause autism. Anyone who says otherwise is anti-vaccine and anti-science.”

The debate has been revived anew under Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS has quietly updated its website to state that numerous peer-reviewed studies have found associations between vaccines and autism, and that these studies have been largely ignored or dismissed by federal health agencies for decades. The reaction was immediate, ferocious, and predictable. Fact-checkers, medical societies, and television doctors accused HHS of spreading “dangerous misinformation.” One among countless examples is the misleading NBC headline:

Yet what HHS posted is not fringe conspiracy theory — it’s a simple acknowledgment of evidence that has existed, in many cases, inside the government’s own files for years. What follows is not a re-litigation of every study (hundreds exist). Instead, it lists eight key, official admissions — from government agencies, vaccine-court concessions, federal health leaders, and vaccine manufacturers themselves — that directly contradict the claim that a vaccine-autism link has been soundly “debunked” and put to rest. These are not bloggers or activists. Some of the very institutions and individuals privately or legally admitting a link, or possible link, between vaccines and autism were simultaneously telling the public “there is no link.”

Click here to read more