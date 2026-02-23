Malone News

Can you imagine an American administration coercing, lying, forcing the general American public into submitting to their tyrannical will. Think of a once trusted medical establishment along with this administration knowingly deceiving the entire public to take harmful chemical injections or be cast to the side, cancelled from society as a coercive power grab over the people. Could you ever picture a growing group of politicians teaming up with the medical establishment, social media, main stream media, even three letter organizations and local police to grow their power and lord over the public. This evil power that grew in Germany, engulfing so many could never happen in America. Could you possibly imagine a secretive group within our own government assassinating a sitting president, impossible. All of the people I know that had heart attacks, blood clots, strokes, cancers, auto immune diseases, digestive problems had nothing to do with the Biden administrations coercion, subjugation and forcing of these shots. It was all coincidence.

https://youtu.be/p7chQfQ67SM

I suppose there is nothing new under the sun. "emotional tribalism" worked in Nazi Germany and of course, works today. I think with immediate electronic media, like mentioned didn't exist then, the sophisticated teeter-totter of messaging is quickened. Also, the overarching tricky goal the palatable messaging to get all the tribes to accept the desired outcome. Point the finger here, then over there, then somewhere else. Each fingered target is identified by the most suspecting group. That's my take anyway. Jesus destroyed death and that is what this is all about. Thank you Dr. Malone, you always provide my unsophisticated brain with exercise and not just message.

