Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
27mEdited

As we speak of and wait for the next pandemic, we see how the puppet masters have trained society. Here’s a great metaphor.

The "fleas in a jar" experiment is a classic motivational analogy illustrating how self-imposed limitations and environmental conditioning dictate behavior. Fleas, capable of jumping high, are placed in a jar with a lid for several days. They learn to jump only as high as the lid, and even when the lid is removed, they never jump out, having become conditioned to a lower height. 

https://www.tiktok.com/@evancarmichael/video/7202348548216622342

Key Aspects of the Experiment/Metaphor:

• Initial Conditioning: The fleas constantly hit the lid, causing them to adjust their jumps to avoid pain.

• Learned Helplessness: After a few days, the lid is removed, but the fleas, having adopted a "lid-level" limitation, stop trying to escape.

• Long-term Impact: The conditioning is so strong that the fleas never jump higher than the former lid height for the rest of their lives.

• Metaphorical Meaning: The story is used to describe how people, companies, or organizations often limit their potential based on past failures or artificial boundaries. 

Reply
Share
D D's avatar
D D
32mEdited

I remember the taped aisles and plastic shields and the initial fear from people in the everyday world who were not versed with recognizing the overreaching control mechanisms being put in place. For the unaware and inexperienced believer, this was a tsunami of propaganda thrown at us all at once. Even for the more educated about these tactics, it worked; at first. Then the light began to dawn and the "masks" came off for many. Critical thinking wasn't dead, just not used to this massive betrayal. What an incredible lesson in mass formation! / I am so glad to see these bodies of work from a few different angles being written in a difficult to argue with style!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture