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Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
15m

“What could POSSIBLY go wrong?!”

-Timmy Turner

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D D's avatar
D D
20m

"Supporters insist safeguards will emerge. The technology always overruns the oversight. The money always outruns the ethics." My son is fascinated with his self-driving Tesla and all that goes with it. He is driving in an EMF loaded vehicle and much more. He is a brilliant guy, but isn't really wanting to know these details that go along with this fascination...

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