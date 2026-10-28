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Vicki Lim's avatar
Vicki Lim
5h

Definitely concerning. I also am concerned that that judge will imprison Glenn Greenwald since he lives in Brazil. Hope he and his family remain safe.

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Tom Wigand's avatar
Tom Wigand
5h

I've been hammering on social media that people need to read the Introduction to "And Not a Shot is Fired" (link below). It is from 1999, and is a quick read.

It is about how Communists (or now, Globalists) hijack "democratic" institutions to effect a takeover / coup, without military or "kinetic" means being required - citing how this was first done in post-war Czechoslovakia.

With the benefit of hindsight, it puts into context - and explains - so much of what we're NOW SEEING happen in the "democracies" of Europe, Brazil AND THE USA.

Once you understand the signs, you can't "unsee" what is happening within our nations:

https://jbs.org/vietnam/introduction-to-and-not-a-shot-is-fired/_pdf/

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