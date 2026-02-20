By Justine Isernhinke, Fellow and Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, The Malone Institute

Imagine that you were falling asleep on the sofa watching some random TV show about vampires (like I was), and then this drops:

A Truth Social post followed a short interview on Air Force One this afternoon, when a journalist asked President Trump about something Obama said flippantly about aliens being real.

Doocy: “Barack Obama said aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth?”

Trump: “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that.”

Doocy: “So aliens are real?”

Trump: “Well, I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.”

Doocy; “The President can declassify anything he wants to.”

Trump: “Maybe I’ll get him out of trouble. I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.”

A few days ago, Lara Trump said on a podcast that she heard that President Trump has prepared a speech on extraterrestrial life.

Let’s see what comes of this.

The momentum is there. Trump wants a legacy that will last generations. He will be remembered more for the declassification of our reality than almost anything else he does, no matter how good. This will be a game-changer if he follows through!