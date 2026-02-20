Breaking: Trump and UAP?
The Art of the Deal… or the Art of Disclosure
By Justine Isernhinke, Fellow and Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, The Malone Institute
Imagine that you were falling asleep on the sofa watching some random TV show about vampires (like I was), and then this drops:
A Truth Social post followed a short interview on Air Force One this afternoon, when a journalist asked President Trump about something Obama said flippantly about aliens being real.
Doocy: “Barack Obama said aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth?”
Trump: “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that.”
Doocy: “So aliens are real?”
Trump: “Well, I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.”
Doocy; “The President can declassify anything he wants to.”
Trump: “Maybe I’ll get him out of trouble. I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.”
A few days ago, Lara Trump said on a podcast that she heard that President Trump has prepared a speech on extraterrestrial life.
Let’s see what comes of this.
The momentum is there. Trump wants a legacy that will last generations. He will be remembered more for the declassification of our reality than almost anything else he does, no matter how good. This will be a game-changer if he follows through!
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is more difficult day by day to separate reality from fiction!
This should be fun! ;-)