Our teeth are our only permanent body part, so it makes sense that they must be cared for if you are going to live a long, healthy life. Unlike the rest of our body, once formed, they are not continually rebuilt through routine metabolism. Teeth are, under healthy conditions, essentially indestructible, as demonstrated by fossil records and forensic medicine. Yet, as we go about our daily lives, microorganisms constantly assault our teeth. This battle results in dental infections, a universal affliction of humankind — the discomfort caused by these infections and their enormous cost. Dental infections rank third in medical expenses in the United States, right behind heart disease and cancer. Furthermore, dental disease is closely linked to the development of a variety of heart diseases.

Beginning in the 1940s, a consensus emerged (particularly in the United States) that the risks and consequences of dental disease could be prevented mainly by ensuring that children consume adequate levels of a chemical called “fluoride” in their diet so that it would then be incorporated into their developing teeth. Based on this belief, most US municipal water systems began injecting fluoride into drinking water. In 2014, three-quarters of the US population on the public water supply received fluoridated water, representing two-thirds of the total US population. Despite this intervention, dental disease remains near the top of US health cost drivers. It is time to revisit the mid-20th century consensus on fluoride supplementation. The metadata indicates that the mandated intervention is not curing the problem.

Recent scientific study data, including a comprehensive evaluation by the US HHS National Toxicology Program, indicate that “higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children.” This finding underscores a couple of central principles of pharmacology and toxicology - first, all substances (including generally beneficial supplements) are toxic at some dose. Secondly, there is no substitute for long-term studies in the species of interest (humans) because cumulative effects may not be revealed in short-term analyses. Sound familiar? Basic principles.

The key is to understand and dose according to the “therapeutic window,” and to control exposure so that toxic levels are avoided while maintaining therapeutic levels. The issue with injecting fluoride into municipal water supplies are twofold. First, there no practical informed consent option has been available for what is essentially a medical treatment. We are just told to “trust the experts.” Second, the overall dosing of fluoride is uncontrolled- the mineral is present in various ingested materials (including toothpaste!), and people (including children) consume variable amounts of water. These new findings demonstrate that the therapeutic window for fluoride dosing is much narrower than previously believed. In sum, recent US HHS analyses demonstrate that fluoride is toxic at levels consistent with currently supplemented municipal water supplies.

If you actually “follow the science,“ it is time to rethink the consensus public health policy position on municipal water fluoridation. We have discovered another example of “Groupthink” among public health policy “experts.” Have we (and our children) once again become unwitting “victims” of this phenomenon?

Outside North America, water fluoridation was adopted in some European countries, but in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Denmark and Sweden banned fluoridation when government panels found insufficient evidence of safety, and the Netherlands banned water fluoridation when "a group of medical practitioners presented evidence" that it caused negative effects in a percentage of the population.

The American Dental Association (ADA) does not mention the dangers of fluoride in its fluoride promotion literature. Likewise, the American Association of Family Practitioners (AAFP) - does not disclose the neurodevelopment issues with fluoride. Both of these organizations are primarily acting to reinforce outdated public health “consensus” rather than keeping practitioners and the public fully informed of recent findings in a balanced and transparent fashion.

Informed by these recent findings, HHS Secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr. has stated that "the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water" on Inauguration Day has prompted widespread attacks from mainstream media and public health officials who appear to be unaware of the changes in understanding the toxicology of fluoride. Once again, widely quoted “experts in public health” are being revealed as reflexively strident defenders of outdated groupthink consensus and are gaslighting, demeaning, and attempting to delegitimize others who are more up-to-date with recent findings. Sound familiar?

Cavities have caused tooth pain and systemic human disease for millions of years. Fossils from the Australopithecus species reveal some of the earliest dental caries from 1.1 million to 4.4 million years ago. Mesolithic skulls (8,000 years BC) also show signs of cavities. Two leading factors contributing to increases in dental caries appear to be the consumption of plant-based foods containing carbohydrates and rice cultivation between 7,000 BC and 5,500 BC. This led to the development of the first cavity treatments in Pakistan in around the same era. In the 11th century, the appearance of sugar cane led to an increase in reported cavities.

Humans existed for millennia without supplemental fluoride. Are there better, more effective options other than functionally mandating uncontrolled treatment of children with fluoride and consequently risking cognitive damage? The short answer is surprisingly simple and hauntingly familiar to those who have “followed the science” of COVID early treatment protocols: reduce exposure to refined sugar and simple carbohydrate-rich diets and ensure adequate Vitamin D levels.

Caries (tooth decay) and periodontal disease are the two most prevalent oral health conditions, affecting millions worldwide. The impact of these diseases extends beyond oral health; they have profound implications for overall well-being, quality of life, and healthy functioning of many other parts of the body, including the heart. The mouth, particularly the junction between tooth and gum, is a common portal of entry for a range of pathogens, mainly bacteria and fungi. Our mouths are typically colonized by 200 to 300 bacterial species, but only a limited number of these species participate in dental decay (caries) or periodontal disease.

The main bad actors are the bacteria Streptococcus mutans, and the fungus Candida albicans. These two species cooperate with each other to form biofilms, which create a protected microenvironment that covers teeth and gums. You can think of this as like an umbrella that protects these two from assault by your oral immune system. The biofilms then enable the two species (and other camp followers) to manipulate that protected space to support their own metabolic needs - at the expense of underlying teeth and gums. All of this is greatly facilitated by dietary simple sugars and carbohydrates, which Streptococcus and Candida consume as food. But what is the biofilm “umbrella” protecting these opportunists from? Our oral (mucosal) immune system.

The oral immune system is a complex network of defense mechanisms that work together to protect the oral cavity from pathogens and maintain oral health. A key component of mucosal immunity, the oral immune system plays a vital component of the body’s defense against pathogens and other foreign substances. It plays a crucial role in protecting the oral cavity, including the teeth, gums, tongue, and lips, from infection and inflammation. The oral immune system has four major components. Innate immunity: The oral epithelium and resident immune cells (e.g., macrophages, dendritic cells) recognize and respond to pathogens through pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and Toll-like receptors (TLRs). Adaptive immunity: T-cells and B-cells recognize and respond to specific oral antigens, leading to the production of cytokines and antibodies. Cytokine networks: The oral immune system relies on complex cytokine networks, including IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α, and IFN-γ, to coordinate the immune response. Saliva: Saliva contains antimicrobial factors, such as lysozyme, lactoferrin, and histatin, which help to neutralize pathogens and maintain oral health.

We have briefly summarized the emerging consensus on the narrowing therapeutic window for fluoride, as well as the role of sugar, simple carbohydrates, biofilms, bacteria and yeast in promoting tooth decay. But what about vitamin D?

The following is an AI-generated summary of the current state of vitamin D deficiency in American children and adults:

“A more comprehensive analysis using NHANES data from 2001 to 2018 found that 2.6% of Americans have severe vitamin D deficiency (<25 nmol/L) and 22.0% have moderate deficiency (25-50 nmol/L. Some studies report higher rates, with one estimating that 41.6% of US adults are vitamin D deficient.” “9% of the pediatric population, representing 7.6 million US children and adolescents, were vitamin D deficient (defined as 25(OH)D levels <15 ng/mL). 12.1% of children in a sample of healthy infants and toddlers were vitamin D deficient (defined as ≤20 ng/mL). Approximately 15% of children ages 1 through 11 and 14% of children and teens ages 12 through 19 are estimated to be vitamin D deficient.”

Adequate vitamin D levels are essential for immunologic function and health. The oral immune system plays a crucial role in protecting oral health and resisting the development of dental caries and periodontal disease. So, it is reasonable to ask whether vitamin D has any role in protecting against dental disease.

The short answer is absolutely yes! The emerging data suggest that adequate levels of Vitamin D3 provide huge benefits in preventing dental disease in both adults and children.

References on Vitamin D3, dental caries in adults and children, and periodontal disease.

