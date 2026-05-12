Malone News

Malone News

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Rachel L's avatar
Rachel L
11h

Thank you for sharing your speech & for all the work BOTH of you do! Much appreciated!

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Tom Sherman's avatar
Tom Sherman
11h

Excellent! Excellent! Excellent speech!!

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