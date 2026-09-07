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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
2h

We don't use any herbicides on our farm.

If we didn't mow, our farm would be a disaster. Also a fire hazard - long dry grass is an issue. I get the need and desire to have grass or a lawn. But it doesn't have to be unhealthy.

One great tip if you are going to have a lawn is to seed your existing lawn with white clover and use a variety of grass seeds that are more drought resistant.

We have found that white clover will nicely fill in areas with poor soil.

Don't cut your grass to low. That will allow some of it to seed.

Also use a lawn mower that puts the clippings back onto the soil, rather than bagging it. Lawn clippings are like taking a bit of your soil out to the recycling bin each week.

Run a lawn mower over the leaves in the fall and sprinkle them over your lawn or put them in the compost pile.

Frankly, mown dandelions never hurt anyone - they will eventually get crowded out by healthy grass and clover.

Weed whip weeds and grass that come up in sidewalk cracks and along the edges of the house.

Finally, consider a few hens and composting their litter.

A lawn can be built easily using methods that build soil, rather than hurt it.

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
3h

As a resident physician in the 1980s, my residency program participated in collecting data on Vietnam veterans who were poisoned by Agent Orange and were suffering immensely from its effects, including cancers, disfiguring chloracne, sterility, immune dysfunction, etc. We presented the data to the Veterans Administration, which had been denying benefits to the vets related to Agent Orange toxicity. Along with public pressure, it eventually resulted in the VA finally recognizing Agent Orange toxicity as a genuine cause of chronic illness and disability that justified medical benefits for the effected Vietnam veterans.

The next major endeavor should be the banning of all such toxins, including glyphosate, from public use, as well as criminal investigation and prosecution of the chemical industries, esp. Bayer/Monsanto, who have and continue to profit from poisoning the public.

The bottom-line is that we must shift to organic, regenerative farming nationwide if we are to survive and thrive as a human species, as well as protect God's gift of Nature.

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