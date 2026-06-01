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Ifyouonlyknew888's avatar
Ifyouonlyknew888
2h

Dr. Malone,

I've been a paid subscriber for some time now, and I've come to realize that money alone doesn't adequately express what your work means to those of us reading. So I wanted to take a moment to say something directly.

What sets your writing apart isn't just the extraordinary range — moving seamlessly from mRNA biochemistry to global fertilizer supply chains to cognitive warfare doctrine — it's the intellectual honesty that threads through all of it. You show your work. The references are there. The reasoning is laid bare. In an era where most public intellectuals operate as little more than narrative enforcement, you treat your readers as adults capable of following the evidence wherever it leads.

For example, reading "The Coming Shortages," I was struck again by how you manage to sound the alarm without ever descending into hysteria. The analysis of China's fertilizer export restrictions — cutting 50 to 80 percent of volumes — and what that means cascading through energy, then fertilizer, then food, is the kind of clear-eyed systems thinking that has all but vanished from public discourse. You're not just describing a problem; you're giving people a framework to understand what's coming so they can act.

And I have to say: the fact that you produce this caliber of work while running a Virginia homestead with Jill, with your own hands in the soil, practicing what you preach about preparedness and self-reliance — it speaks to an integrity that can't be faked. You're not a pundit in a studio. You're a man who has thought deeply about what's coming and has oriented his entire life accordingly.

Please know that for every comment you see, there are thousands of us reading quietly, taking notes, adjusting our lives based on your analysis, and feeling profoundly grateful that someone with your credentials and your courage is willing to stand in the open and speak the truth. The personal cost of doing so has clearly been enormous, and you've paid it without flinching.

Thank you. Truly.

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6 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
D D's avatar
D D
2h

What grabbed me was the paragraph "The lesson is straightforward" The last sentence sounds like our situation now in this country. We have grown to a nation of excessive comfort and overspending our means. The national credit card debt seems to reflect this need of out of control, superficial face that says "See me, I am glamorous, wealthy and happy because of it" Then apply that same picture to the reflection of the government. Something needs to change in peoples values. We are showing a picture that is inside out. Deep inner questions of what constitutes real value, not superficial show. We have little to show as a role model except the homestead model, and the revision of it for city dwellers. Is time on our side?

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