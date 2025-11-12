Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
16h

The height of irony lies in them bulldozing a road thru that precious rain forest so that the elites can drive to this idiocy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
JUDY MORGAN's avatar
JUDY MORGAN
16h

This is right up there with forcing farmers to feed Bovaer to cows to decrease methane production. Killing cows, weight loss, collapse, decreased milk production. Just another way to kill off livestock and force us all to eat fake meat. Not happening on my farm!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture