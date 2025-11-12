The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, dubbed COP30, is taking place in Belém, Pará, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, amid the Amazon rainforest. The optics being that this meeting is being held in a vital natural resource that sequesters massive amounts of carbon and supports global ecological balance, which requires the globalists to provide bureaucratic oversight to manage the nasty capitalists from abusing the sensitive ecosystem. COP30 is here to save the world from itself!



But the USA is no having any part of it, because it is a new day in DC. The Trump administration is rightly focused on energy independence and economic growth, so it has almost completely boycotted COP30 and closed its climate diplomacy office.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom is attending “unofficially” to signal support - whatever the heck “unofficially” means, as he was one of the keynote speakers. The summit features leaders warning about the rising threat of disasters and emphasizing the 1.5°C limit as humanity’s “red line.” They also called for sweeping economic changes that could harm industries, increase energy prices, and add burdens to working families, all to promote unproven green policies.

There are no dissenting voices at COP30. Groupthink has taken over these government officials, who are determined to ruin their economies in the name of climate change. For example, Germany has rushed decarbonization through green energy “solutions” without sufficient backup, worsening inflation and unemployment in rust-belt regions. The green energy policies have triggered 200 billion EU in green investments, but industrial pain prevails. Germany’s large industrial users have seen power prices roughly double since 2010. The massive manufacturing industry that Germany once had is collapsing. In August 2025, Germany’s automotive output declined by 18.5% compared to the previous month, marking a significant drop for which many predict hasn’t bottomed out yet, as energy prices aren’t going down anytime soon. The German government has shut down its nuclear plants, and the Russian oil and gas pipelines are going, going, gone.

Even Bill Gates, who it is estimated has spent several billion dollars on climate change initiatives, has stated firmly this fall that his views have changed. He now believes that climate impacts will not lead to “humanity’s demise” or the end of civilization, and that a “doomsday” narrative has led to inefficient spending on unproven technologies at the expense of more immediate life-saving efforts.

The summit has brought together international politicians, activists, and Indigenous groups to advocate for strict climate policies aimed at limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C, a goal that is arbitrary and financially harmful.

A significant highlight is the participation of about 3,000 Indigenous individuals, about 1,000 in the restricted Blue Zone talks and 2,000 in the public Green Zone. This is presented as historic, with Brazil’s left-wing President Lula introducing initiatives like “Kuntari Katu” training and a dedicated “Peoples’ Circle Pavilion” to amplify their voices. Which, frankly, seems patronizing.

Of interest, studies show that lands managed by Indigenous peoples and local communities tend to have much lower deforestation rates than other lands. In Brazil, Indigenous-managed lands accounted for only 1.3% of the deforestation in 2024, demonstrating that local stewardship can often be more effective than top-down government directives. This directly contradicts the COP30 globalist agenda.

What commitments will be offered to those living in the rainforest? What funds and resources will the COP30 participating governments allocate to Brazil? Additionally, what promises will President Lula make to COP30 regarding these resources? But of course, what the UN really wants is control.

COP30 enabled local “indigenous groups” to protest and even storm the COP30 facilities. This led to mainstream images of people in native dress confronting security personnel, reminiscent of Greta Thunberg’s protests. Questions arise about how much of this activism might be funded by Soros-supported organizations. Such scenes align perfectly with COP30’s goals and generate emotionally compelling press coverage that appeals to liberals worldwide.

This image below is copyrighted to the COP30 press office and is being used here for educational purposes only. It shows a direct relationship between the protestors and COP30 - hence, the United Nations. I will repeat this over and over. This whole protest is a psyop.

As an example, As climate change has become a bit of a laughing stock, Greta Thunberg, the climate change princess, has also pivoted from climate change to the Gaza issue - raising significant funds for her efforts.

While we were in Gallipoli, Italy, the boat operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) was docked. This is the boat Greta tried to go to Gaza in, twice. Note the middle photo - this is what the ship looks like on the starboard side. People were lining up all day to ogle and, obviously, donate. Again, a psyops- a photo opportunity.

This is important in the context of the “indigenous people’s” protests at COP30; it appears to be set up in advance by a coalition of UN, Gates, and Soros-funded type organizations, rallying regional groups of people who may have even been paid to participate in the “protest.” The COP30 website actually takes pride in this protest, highlighting it front and center on its main webpage and even creating a dedicated page for news about the protest. This is one great big psyop in support of the United Nations - COP30’s agenda.

COP30 is emphasizing one of Brazil’s key projects, the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), a $125 billion public-private fund aimed at incentivizing developing countries to conserve rainforests starting in 2026. Twenty percent of the fund is reserved for Indigenous groups, and Norway has pledged $3 billion. The World Bank, through its Tropical Forest Investment Fund arm, will oversee the fund as trustee and manager. The purpose of the TFFF is to combine public and private investments into a pooled resource, invest in global markets, and generate profits used to compensate tropical forest countries for their conservation efforts, with funds allocated based on the extent of their forest cover. The World Economic Forum (WEF) plays a supporting/analytical role by featuring TFFF in its nature-finance agenda, reports, and analysis. What’s not to like about 125 billion in investment funds (for the World Bank and the WEF)?

The conference also champions the “Baku to Belém Roadmap” to increase global climate spending from $300 billion to $1.3 trillion annually by 2035, figures that raise concerns about trillions of taxpayer dollars being funneled to unaccountable international organizations and potentially corrupt regimes.

All in all, the United Nations’ COP30 is a deep dive into the psyops of driving the globalist agenda. COP30, under UN auspices, is emphasizing scaling up climate finance to $1.3 trillion annually by 2035 for developing countries, building on the $300 billion annual target set at COP29.

In June 2019, WEF and the UN signed a “Strategic Partnership Framework” to deepen cooperation on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This agreement has been used to expand the WEF's influence worldwide.

Ultimately, climate change initiatives reinforce globalism by seeking to limit bilateral agreements and national sovereignty. Globalism relies on shared responsibility, technology transfer, and financial flows to enable smooth business operations. WEF corporate members have gained notable benefits from this push for climate initiatives, achieving substantial returns from investments in wind turbines, solar power, land acquisitions, investment funds, and more. The UN has used climate change to expand its international authority.

The United States is paving a new path, one devoid of multilateral agreements that lead to vast sums being spent on boondoggle projects that work to build the international power of the United Nations and not much else. Thank goodness for Trump.