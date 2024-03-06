COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety exaggerated in clinical trials & observational studies, academics find
By RAPHAEL LATASTER, PHD
By: Raphael Lataster, PhD
An unofficial series of 4 crucially important medical journal articles, 2 by me, appearing in major academic publisher Wiley’s Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice reveals that claims made about COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety were exaggerated in the clinical trials and observational studies, which significantly impacts risk-benefit analyses. Also discussed are the concerning topics of myocarditis, with evidence indicating that this one adverse effect alone means that the risks outweigh the benefits in the young and healthy; and perceived negative effectiveness, which indicates that the vaccines increase the chance of COVID-19 infection/hospitalisation/death, to say nothing about other adverse effects.
Whilst already planning for a holiday overseas on the advice of my treating team, I fortuitously was invited to share my research and discuss my ongoing persecution alongside brilliant and courageous doctors, scientists, academics, lawyers, and activists, such as Dr Robert Malone, who declared this research to be “excellent”, and “some of the best work, academically, in reevaluating the data”, culminating in an invitation to testify for US Senator Ron Johnson. So for those who are here because of the associated videos, and anyone else interested in this topic, please enjoy this much more detailed summary.
Introduction
In early 2023 pharmacy researcher Peter Doshi, one of the editors of the prestigious British Medical Journal, and contributor to the excellent Fraiman et al. analysis on the mRNA vaccine clinical trials (source, OTN entry), published an important study (Article 1, source, OTN entry) with statistician Kaiser Fung and biostatistician Mark Jones on biases in observational studies of COVID-19 vaccines. The highlight was the discussion on the case-counting window bias, which affects effectiveness estimates. Building on this effort, misinformation researcher and former pharmacist Raphael Lataster (that’s me) published a paper (Article 2, source, OTN entry) noting that, amongst other things, such counting window issues could also affect estimates of safety in observational studies.
Doshi and Fung then returned serve with a discussion (Article 3, source, OTN entry) on how case-counting window issues also affected estimates of effectiveness in the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials. Ending the unofficial series, Lataster produced an article (Article 4, source, OTN entry) explaining that the clinical trials also were plagued with adverse effect counting window issues which likely led to exaggerated safety estimates. Together, these 4 articles make clear that claims made about COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety were exaggerated in the clinical trials and observational studies, whilst also finding time to discuss myocarditis and perceived negative effectiveness, meaning that new risk-benefit analyses are very much needed.
Exaggerated effectiveness in observational studies
In Article 1 Doshi, Fung, and Jones discuss several biases present in observational studies that are likely contributing to inaccurate estimates of the effectiveness of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The most concerning is the “case-counting window bias”, which concerns the 7 days, 14 days, or even 21 days after the jab where we are meant to overlook jab-related issues, such as COVID infections, for some odd reason as “the vaccine has not had sufficient time to stimulate the immune system”. This may strike you as quite bizarre since all of the ‘fully vaccinated’ must go through the process of being ‘partially vaccinated’, sometimes even more than once. To make matters worse, the unvaccinated do not get such a ‘grace period’, meaning that there is also a clear bias at play. In an example using data from Pfizer’s clinical trial, the authors show that thanks to this bias, a vaccine with effectiveness of 0%, which is confirmed in the hypothetical clinical trial, could be seen in observational studies as having effectiveness of 48%. That’s obviously a huge chunk of the stated effectiveness, and higher than the effectiveness of the jabs after only a few months. This looks bad, but don’t worry, it gets worse. Much worse.
In Article 2 the cheeky Lataster declared that Doshi’s team has actually understated things. The case-counting window bias is often accompanied by a definitional bias, referring to the curious definitions used for terms like ‘vaccinated’ and ‘unvaccinated’. He refers to situations where COVID cases in the (partially) vaccinated are not just ignored, but shifted over to the unvaccinated groups. Note that issues in the unvaccinated are not ever attributed to the vaccinated, because of course not. Building on the earlier example, Lataster estimates that “a vaccine with 0% effectiveness” could actually be “perceived as having 65% effectiveness”, the vast majority of the stated effectiveness of the vaccines. Keep in mind the 50% threshold necessary for FDA approval. Already concerned? We’re only getting started.
Exaggerated safety in observational studies
Still with Article 2, Lataster notes that counting window issues can also affect estimates of safety in observational studies, which would be important when comparing the overall health of the vaccinated and unvaccinated, as may be appropriate when looking into “the mysterious rise in non-COVID excess deaths post-pandemic”. In Article 4 Lataster appears to have provided an example of just that, discussing a Johns Hopkins study ignoring many adverse effects in the vaccinated, with the very narrow counting windows apparently missing both very early adverse events (such as deaths by anaphylactic shock) and adverse effects occurring months and years after the final dose (such as myocarditis, including cardiovascular deaths). That study was critiqued further by the unfunded Lataster in Oxford University Press’ influential American Journal of Epidemiology (source, OTN entry), prompting an underwhelming and churlish response from the team from the Bill Gates and Big Pharma funded Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (source, OTN entry).
Exaggerated effectiveness in clinical trials
In Article 3 Doshi and Fung shift focus from observational studies to the clinical trials. What they found was concerning: “While both our commentary and Lataster’s critique focus on observational study designs, concerns about case counting windows also extend to the original phase 3 randomised trials of COVID-19 vaccines.” They discovered that COVID case counting “only began once participants were 7 days (Pfizer) or 14 days (Moderna) post Dose 2, or approximately 4–6 weeks after Dose 1”. The obvious implication being: “Decisions on when to initiate the case counting window affected calculations of vaccine efficacy. Because cases occurring in the 4–6 weeks between Dose 1 and the case counting window were excluded, reported vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 (the primary endpoint) at the time of Emergency Use Authorization was higher than what would have been calculated had all COVID-19 cases after Dose 1 been included, as in a conventional Intent-to-Treat analysis.” They also found that “different case counting windows” were used at different times, which just coincidentally happened to yield better results.
Lataster again couldn’t help himself in following up in Article 4 with a suggestion that Doshi’s team may have again understated things, since “numerous issues with the clinical trials and FDA briefing documents had gone unmentioned. For example, there are a significant number of trial participants lost to follow-up, and Pfizer also acknowledged ‘3410 total cases of suspected but unconfirmed COVID-19 in the overall study population’ in the FDA briefing document on their vaccine trial, split almost evenly between the treatment and placebo groups, which would have drastically brought down treatment efficacy estimates.” To illustrate, just 5 COVID cases in the vaccinated vs 95 cases in the unvaccinated looks impressive. But 1,005 COVID cases in the vaccinated vs 1,095 cases in the unvaccinated, not so much. In this way, a product with less than 10% effectiveness can be made to look over 90% effective. Anything can be claimed with manipulated data. 69% of all people know that.
Exaggerated safety in clinical trials
Apart from the concerning “significant number of trial participants lost to follow-up” Article 4 notes many other issues with the clinical trials, likely leading to exaggerated estimates of safety. The counting windows for adverse effects in the clinical trials were incredibly short, going against long-established norms, especially with the treatment and placebo groups quickly merged (which renders long-term safety analyses in the clinical trials impossible), and the reliance on unsolicited reporting, as well as the opinions of researchers paid by the vaccine manufacturers (like how cardiovascular deaths were written off as unrelated to the jab when we now know the jab does cause cardiovascular deaths). Lataster notes that “deceased trial participants will not be contacting the researchers to describe their issues”.
Wrap your head around that one. Someone in the vaccinated group dies, thanks to the jab. They’re not exactly in a position to call Pfizer and say, “Yeah, your jab killed me. Sorry, it’s really hot down here and I’m only wearing a towel. I said your jab killed me! Right. Make sure you report it. Okay, see you soon.” As a result, such deaths are not included in the data, and with relatively few adverse event reports the jab is declared safe. You’ve just been scienced! It’s a bit like how we can’t refer to many of the adverse event reports submitted to government agencies as they’re perpetually unverified.
[For more eye-opening revelations on safety in the clinical trials, read the aforementioned Fraiman et al., and also Benn et al., which reveals that the mRNA vaccine clinical trials showed no death benefit, which was supposedly the whole point of the jabs, and even a death deficit (source, OTN entry). Yes, that means what you think it means. More people died in the vaccinated groups. Typically because of supposedly unrelated cardiovascular issues. Note that in a proper randomised controlled trial discrepancies in outcomes are due to the treatment. So which is it? Are these additional deaths caused by the vaccines, or are these trials not properly randomised and controlled, meaning their positive conclusions are baseless? Can’t have it both ways.]
Myocarditis
Just one aspect of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines is myocarditis. In Article 4 Lataster cited increasing research on myocarditis that alone appears to indicate that the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits in at least the young and healthy, when comparing to British government data on the numbers needed to vaccinate in various groups to produce positive outcomes, the topic of his BMJ Open rapid response (source, OTN entry).
Lataster further revealed that Pfizer acknowledges myocarditis risks and limitations of their study. And also that Pfizer is currently running a trial, again plagued by questionable counting windows, to “determine if COMIRNATY is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted” (source, OTN entry). Wouldn’t this information have been handy before they jabbed billions of people, and before the jabs were universally declared “safe and effective”, and before people - like Lataster - were fired and demonised for not submitting?
Negative effectiveness
As if that all were not enough, Lataster also mentions what may be the most distressing issue around the jabs in Article 2, negative effectiveness (keep following the negative effectiveness links backwards in time to go through the many OTN entries on this issue). This is where, apart from all the (other) known and unknown adverse effects, the vaccines appear to increase the risk of COVID-19 infection and/or hospitalisation and/or death. Clearly not what one gets vaccinated for. There would be no analysis of the risks vs the benefits possible. We would only have risks upon risks.
Lataster shows how, with the biases discussed in Articles 1 & 2, “a vaccine with −100% effectiveness, meaning that it makes symptomatic COVID-19 infection twice as likely, can be perceived as being 47% effective”. Furthermore, “Repeated calculations will show that moderate vaccine effectiveness is still perceived even with actual vaccine effectiveness figures of −1000% and lower.” In other words, the possibility that the vaccines were always negatively effective, and only appeared effective due to incomplete data, poor methods, short counting windows, and even outright fraudulent practices, is very much on the table. Interestingly, even the BMJ, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, appears to be aware of perceived negative effectiveness, publishing, amongst others, a rapid response on the topic by Lataster (source, OTN entry).
Conclusion
All the key points discussed here are in ‘the science’ we are continuously told to trust, peer-reviewed research by qualified medical doctors, scientists, and academics, publishing in proper medical journals. No wild speculations or conspiracy theories necessary. Yet there is more than enough here to, as Lataster states in Article 4, “nullify the claim that the benefits of the vaccines still outweigh the risks in all populations”.
Any time you look at the evidence behind claims that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, check for the definitions of the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. If there aren’t any the studies are invalid. If there are definitions, ensure that the definitions pass the smell test. If these definitions ignore what’s going on in the ‘partially vaccinated’ and/or assign COVID cases or adverse effects in the vaccinated to the unvaccinated then the studies are invalid. As of right now it appears that almost all of the studies backing up the claims about the COVID-19 vaccines being safe and effective are indeed invalid. Apart from definitions, the claim that these products are safe when there is exactly 0 long-term safety data is, you guessed it, invalid. Heck, in pharmacy school I was taught that you can never really say that a pharmaceutical product is safe, which rings so true now after the pholcodine debacle. And we haven’t even talked about the massive conflicts of interest involved, regulatory capture, and so forth (it may be best to discuss the publicly available financial data that reveals that a handful of people own the major drug companies - and provide most of the funding for the drug regulators, tobacco companies, left-wing and right-wing news outlets, clean energy and dirty energy companies, all the major tech companies, the largest investment firms, and worst of all, both major brands of cola, on another day).
But don’t worry. As more people catch on we can at least look forward to most politicians doing absolutely nothing and headlines like this in mainstream news outlets: “Okay, the Evidence for the COVID-19 Vaccines Is Pretty Bad. Here’s Why That’s a Good Thing.”
Okay then.
Extra: Peter Doshi (University of Maryland) continues to do great work on the vaccines as a BMJ editor and researcher, which he records on his university webpage. Raphael Lataster (University of Sydney) continues to undertake such research, particularly as he is effectively forced to continue building his case/s against his former employer, which he makes freely available to the public on his OTN website.
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About the author.
Dr. Lataster describes himself as:
Academic specializing in misinformation. Ex healthcare (pharmacist and hospital administrator). Runs Okay Then News, a curated news aggregator highlighting media/government contradictions, hypocrisies, and outright lies.
Dr. Lataster was invited to attend the Senator Ron Johnson Senate hearing and the International Crisis Summit held last week. Dr. Lataster flew all the way from Australia to the USA to present this data and I am very grateful for his participation and his excellent presentations.
Dr. Lataster’s Substack can be found here:
"Safe and Effective" was not a lie.
It was TWO lies.
The following list was created by Israeli Rabbi Chananya Weissman. Spreading the faith:
http://www.chananyaweissman.com/articles.php
1. It’s not a vaccine. A vaccine by definition provides immunity to a disease. This does not provide immunity to anything. In a best-case scenario, it merely reduces the chance of getting a severe case of a virus if one catches it. Hence, it is a medical treatment, not a vaccine. I do not want to take medical treatment for an illness I do not have. The Whole thing Stinks.
2. The drug companies, politicians, medical establishment, and media have joined forces to universally refer to this as a vaccine when it is not one, with the intention of manipulating people into feeling safer about undergoing a medical treatment.
3. The presumed benefits of this medical treatment are minimal and would not last long in any case.
4. I can reduce my chances of getting a severe case of a virus by strengthening my immune system naturally.
5. The establishment insists that this medical treatment is safe. They cannot possibly know this because the long-term effects are entirely unknown, and will not be known for many years.
6. The drug companies have zero liability if anything goes wrong, and cannot be sued.
7. Israel’s Prime Minister has openly admitted that the Israeli people are the world’s laboratory for this experimental treatment. I am not interested in being a guinea pig or donating my body to science.
8. Israel agreed to share medical data of its citizens with a foreign drug company as a fundamental part of their agreement to receive this treatment.
9. The executives and board members at Pfizer are on record that they have not taken their own treatment, despite all the fanfare and assurances.
10. The establishment media have accepted this preposterous excuse without question or concern. Moreover, they laud Pfizer’s executives for their supposed self-sacrifice in not taking their own experimental treatment until we go first. S
11. Three facts that must be put together:
Bill Gates is touting these vaccines as essential to the survival of the human race.
Bill Gates believes the world has too many people and needs to be “depopulated”.
Bill Gates, perhaps the richest man in the world, has also not been injected. No rush.
The executives and board members at Pfizer are on record that they have not taken their own treatment, despite all the fanfare and assurances. They are claiming that they would consider it unfair to “cut the line”. This is a preposterous excuse, and it takes an unbelievable amount of chutzpah to even say such a thing. Such a “line” is a figment of their own imagination; if they hogged a couple of injections for themselves no one would cry foul. In addition, billionaires with private jets and private islands are not known for waiting in line until hundreds of millions of peasants all over the world go first to receive anything these billionaires want for themselves.
The government has sealed their protocol related to the virus and treatments for THIRTY YEARS. This is information that the public has a right to know, and the government has a responsibility to share. What are they covering up? Do they really expect me to believe that everything is kosher about all this, and that they are concerned first and foremost with my health? The last time they did this was with the Yemenite Children Affair. If you’re not familiar with it, look it up. Now they’re pulling the same shtick. They didn’t fool me the first time, and they’re definitely not fooling me now.
12. The establishment has been entirely one-sided in celebrating this treatment.The politicians and media are urging people to take it as both a moral and civic duty. The benefits of the treatment are being greatly exaggerated, the risks are being ignored, and the unknowns are being brushed aside.
13. There is an intense propaganda campaign for people to take this treatment.
14. The masses are following in tow, posting pictures of themselves getting injected with a drug, feeding the mass peer pressure to do the same.
15. Those who raise concerns about this medical treatment are being bullied, slandered, mocked, censored, ostracized, threatened, and fired from their jobs. This includes medical professionals who have science-based concerns about the drug and caregivers who have witnessed people under their charge suffering horrible reactions and death shortly after being injected.
16. This is the greatest medical experiment in the history of the human race.
17. It is purposely not being portrayed as the greatest medical experiment in the history of the human race, and the fact that it is a medical experiment at all is being severely downplayed.
18. Were they up front with the masses, very few would agree to participate in such an experiment. Manipulating the masses to participate in a medical experiment under false pretenses violates the foundations of medical ethics and democratic law. I
19. The medical establishment is not informing people about any of this. They have become marketing agents for an experimental drug, serving huge companies and politicians who have made deals with them.
20. We are being pressured in various ways to get injected, which violates medical ethics and the foundations of democratic society.
21. The government has sealed their protocol related to the virus and treatments for THIRTY YEARS. This is information that the public has a right to know, and the government has a responsibility to share. What are they covering up?
This isn’t our first rodeo.
22. The government can share our personal medical data with foreign corporations, but they won’t share their own protocol on the matter with us? I’m out.
23. The establishment has recruited doctors, rabbis, the media, and the masses to harangue people who don’t want to get injected with a new drug.
24. I know of many people who got injected, but none of them studied the science in depth, carefully weighed the potential benefits against the risks, compared this option to other alternatives, was truly informed, and decided this medical treatment was the best option for them.
25. The drug companies have a long and glorious history of causing mass carnage with wonder drugs they thrust on unsuspecting populations, even after serious problems had already become known. This isn’t our first rodeo.
26. Indeed, the horror stories are already coming in at warp speed, but the politicians are not the least bit concerned, the medical establishment is brushing them aside as unrelated or negligible, the media is ignoring it, the drug companies are steaming ahead at full speed, and those who raise a red flag continue to be bullied, censored, and punished.
27. Although many people have died shortly after getting injected — including perfectly healthy young people — we are not allowed to imply that the injection had anything to do with it.
28. I am repulsed by the religious, cult-like worship of a pharmaceutical product, and will not participate in this ritual.
29. My “healthcare” provider keeps badgering me to get injected, yet they have provided me no information on this treatment or any possible alternatives.
Those who raise concerns about this medical treatment are being bullied, slandered, mocked, censored, ostracized, threatened, and fired from their jobs. This includes medical professionals who have science-based concerns about the drug and caregivers who have witnessed people under their charge suffering horrible reactions and death shortly after being injected.
30. I see all the lies, corruption, propaganda, manipulation, censorship, bullying, violation of medical ethics, lack of integrity in the scientific process, suppression of inconvenient adverse reactions, dismissal of legitimate concerns, hysteria, cult-like behavior, ignorance, closed-mindedness, fear, medical and political tyranny, concealment of protocols, lack of true concern for human life,
Which leads to the final reason which sums up why I will not get “vaccinated.”
31. The Whole thing Stinks.