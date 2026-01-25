Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
5h

The people who generated the pretext and forced the "solutions" on the world; it is they who owe explanations. And none will suffice.

The hunch, or gut feeling, might be counted as irrelevant in the circles of science/research. I remember no single cue prompting my decisions. I do remember barrages of infomercials and voice recordings played overhead at a Kroger or a CVS. Ad spots, with effeminate males literally bounding out of bed, singing that today was their day to get the "vaccine." That feeling that something was terribly, terribly wrong was creeping into my thoughts.

Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

I guess we are going to study this to death until 2030 when EAU expires. In the meantime we will continue to reprogram the ribosome machinery inside the human cell and change the proteins that the cell is supposed to be producing to keep the body healthy. The mRNA is just interfering with normal cellular process in uncontrollable ways and we continue to go down this path. Why?

Reply
Share
7 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture