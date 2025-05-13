Knowing their thoughts, Jesus said to them, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste; and no city or house divided against itself will stand.” Matthew 12:25

Somehow, my mission in life has evolved from teaching people about mRNA drug delivery technology, bioethics, clinical research, and regulatory affairs to educating others about the many ways that corporate and social media are psychologically manipulating them. Many of those ways involve ancient strategies and tactics described in Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” and Machiavelli’s “The Prince”. Today, I will focus on tactics and strategies routinely deployed to “divide and conquer.” Matthew said it best, but let’s take a moment to explore how this relates to today’s social and corporate media ecosystem.

This discussion was prompted by a recent posting on “X” by Josh Walkos.

Ancient Wisdom: “The Art of War” versus “The Prince”

One big difference between “The Art of War” and “The Prince” has to do with ethics. Sun Tzu had deeply held beliefs regarding ethics and honor. Machiavelli’s writing and advice were essentially devoid of ethical considerations, which is why he is often considered evil, to such an extent that modern psychology considers Machiavellian behaviors (Machiavellianism) a key component of the “dark triad” of behaviors.

The dark triad is a psychological theory of personality, first published in 2002, that describes three notably offensive personality types: Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy. Each of these personality types is referred to as dark because each are considered to contain malevolent qualities.

All three dark triad traits are conceptually distinct, although empirical evidence shows them to be overlapping. They are associated with a callous–manipulative interpersonal style.

Narcissism is characterized by grandiosity, pride, egotism, and a lack of empathy.

Machiavellianism is characterized by manipulativeness, indifference to morality, lack of empathy, and a calculated focus on self-interest.

Psychopathy is characterized by continuous antisocial behavior, impulsivity, selfishness, callous and unemotional traits, and remorselessness.

Moving on to Sun Tzu's "The Art of War," the concept of divide and conquer is explored in various chapters, emphasizing the importance of dividing forces to manage them effectively. According to Sun Tzu, managing a large force can be made like managing a small force by dividing the numbers, allowing for better control and coordination.

Sun Tzu advises that when facing an enemy, if your forces are ten times greater, surround them; if five times greater, attack them; and if double the strength, divide them. This strategy aims to weaken the enemy by causing internal divisions and confusion, making them easier to defeat.

In the context of military tactics, Sun Tzu also highlights the importance of not besieging walled cities if possible, as it is the worst policy. Instead, he advocates for breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting, which can be achieved through strategic planning and manipulation of the enemy's forces.

Additionally, Sun Tzu emphasizes the importance of unity within one's own army and the use of spies to gather information about the enemy, which can be crucial in implementing divide and conquer strategies effectively.

However, Sun Tzu teaches that the divide-and-conquer strategy must never be used for personal gain, amusement, or profit. It must only be employed to combat an evil foe. Doing so otherwise would only make you nothing more than a sociopath, a narcissist, a fiend. Not a Warrior of Virtue.

Sun Tzu states that the commander stands for the virtues of wisdom, sincerity, benevolence, courage, and strictness.

Wisdom : Refers to the ability to make sound judgments and decisions.

Sincerity : Indicates honesty and genuineness in dealings.

Benevolence : Implies kindness and compassion towards others.

Courage : Represents bravery and fearlessness in the face of danger.

Strictness: Denotes the need for discipline and adherence to rules.

These virtues are essential for a commander to lead effectively and ensure the success of their military endeavors.

Social Balkanization in the Internet Age

The Splinternet (Wikipedia)

Cyber Balkanization and PsyWar

From Vox News:

Fifth Generation Warfare Principles

Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) is characterized by its focus on non-kinetic military actions such as social engineering, misinformation, and cyberattacks, often leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. It is described as a war of "information and perception," aiming to manipulate cognitive biases and create new ones to achieve strategic objectives. This form of warfare seeks to dominate the human domain without resorting to overt violence or kinetic military actions, making it difficult to attribute attacks to specific actors.

Key principles of 5GW include:

Secrecy : Operations are often covert, making it hard to identify the perpetrators.

Manipulation of Proxies : Using intermediaries to carry out actions on behalf of the actual instigators.

Manipulation of Identity and Culture : Leveraging disinformation and big data to shape societal attitudes and behaviors.

Psychological Warfare: Employing tactics to influence the mental and emotional states of adversaries and civilians.

These principles are applied through various technologies and techniques, such as social media manipulation, cyber operations, and the use of emerging technologies to influence human behavior and societal structures. In 5GW, the battlefield is your mind, and the objective is control of the battlefield. There are no rules of engagement - anything goes. 5GW seeks to control all information you access via any source, and thereby to control your ideas, thoughts, emotions, motivations, and actions- all of the things that are associated with who you are. In 5GW, there is no distinction between combatants and non-combatants.

In a successful Fifth Generation Warfare campaign, those targeted should never be aware that they are the targets, and they should never be aware of who is doing the targeting. In the resulting surrealistic media landscape, it becomes extremely difficult to tell the difference between friend and foe, and to discriminate between truth and lies.

Virtually all modern governments, all large corporations, and most large non-governmental organizations have adopted PsyWar technologies and approaches to advance both political and marketing objectives. Propaganda, marketing, and modern PsyWar methods have merged to yield a seamless continuum.

Psychological Warfare relies upon the theory and art of war, but extends this theory into the information sphere. This includes the use of historically effective tactics and strategies such as “divide and conquer”. In the case of social media, the new toolkit for dividing and conquering communities and populations provides a wealth of opportunities. The use of bots, trollery, and all of the many ways that these can be used to manipulate audiences are routinely deployed. This includes the use of chaos agents and bot farms to sow and promote discord, anger, and division within dissident communities. The practice of paying “influencers” to promote narratives has become routine.

For one example, see this recent article by the Children’s Health Defense publication “The Defender”:

Reporter Nick Sortor was the first to reveal that the public relations firm Influenceable was behind the posts. It had reportedly paid influencers up to $1,000 per post to oppose the SNAP reforms.

Concluding Remarks

Please do not be naive. Big food, Big Pharma, Big Ag, the Democrat party, and a multitude of leftist organizations and NGOs are actively deploying Fifth Generation Warfare tactics to divide and conquer the Make America Healthy Again movement, and specifically to delegitimize and neutralize both Secretary Kennedy and President Trump’s HHS appointees. Do you really think that you can defeat the most powerful organizations in the world by yelling at people online, gaslighting, and calling them names? Let’s resolve to all try not to help our opponents achieve their objectives?

I beg you. When online, please be sure to act like a mature adult. No matter how pissed off you may be at someone. Don’t let your passion or anger get the better of you. When you interact on social media, this is often done to influence others. Avoid witch hunts, no matter how important the cause. Remember that you are acting as both a role model and an ambassador for your cause. Be like Sun Tzu’s Commander and not like Machiavelli’s Prince. Choose your words wisely. Others are watching and are judging your cause by your actions and words.

Washington DC is functionally the Imperial Capital of the world, and DC politics are the big league. If you are going to gird your loins and enter the big league PsyWar battlefield, remember that you may think you are a player, but more likely than not you are going to get played. So get smart, and maintain professionalism, balance, humility and decorum. You are an idea ambassador, so act the part.

And if you can’t run with the Big Dogs, then stay on the porch.