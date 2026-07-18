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The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
12h

H Ross Perot warned us about NAFTA back in the day. Trump was an H Ross Perot supporter. They were right!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

Traveling through China several decades ago, I forgot to say "No Ice" in my cocktail. I drank it and got the runs. One-half of a Cipro tablet solved the problem. Contaminated water supplies exist.

Mexico has a problem. We have a problem in the US with Concentrated animal corals where 1000's of cattle are housed and the soil is contaminated with E-coli and C-Diff. Wind transfers the fine soil into adjacent fields and contaminates vegetable crops. Since 6 % of our red meat supply is contaminated with C-Diff and E-Coli, you do NOT want to consume anything but well cooked meat. The other solution is buy locally from farmers raising grass feed beef. I learned my lesson two years ago when I ate a rare filet. Mayo antibiotics saved my life. It is a serious problem and the real issues are not addressed and the focus is on measles. Sad state of medical affairs. CDC needs to be re-educated and fix the problems.

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