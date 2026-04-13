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Sara-Jane Brocklehurst's avatar
Sara-Jane Brocklehurst
5h

Sigh - I am seeing more and more a blind following of Trump regardless of his clear obnoxious and vile behaviour. I hate to leave you but I thought your were more objective. Iran is not nearly the evil that the US has become.

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B Herren's avatar
B Herren
4h

As someone who enlisted in 1976 and served 20 years, Iran was continually in our minds and deployments since 1979. I lost many friends, have seen many beat down after the Carter fiasco. I, for one, am glad this is finally (hopefully) being put to rest.

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25 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
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