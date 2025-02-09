Deep State Deconstruction: DOGE and Treasury
This is a game changer, and it's scalable worldwide!
“Follow the money” takes on a new meaning when the bloodhound is an algorithm-powered web crawling bot designed to drill through internal government firewalls and map out redundancy, waste, and longstanding hidden internal influence networks established over decades.
What am I talking about?
Algorithmic Corruption Mapping
To the best of my ability, I am describing a key part of the DOGE toolkit based on the fragments of information that have recently been made public. If I understand correctly, what has been developed is almost infinitely scalable and could be readily deployed by allied governments to root out corruption. DOGE appears to be engaged in a truly radical experiment in government spending transparency and accountability by applying modern information technology tools to a problem set long believed to be intractable.
We will probably learn more during the DOGE Super Bowl commercial airing soon.
But before we go further down this particular rabbit hole, please take a moment to listen to Mike Benz describe the USAID disinformation program:
Getting back to DOGE and using algorithmic computational tools to map financial relationships, influence networks, and waste/fraud and abuse within the Federal Government by following the money.
To understand how this works, watch this video:
Source: EKO Loves You
Frankly, my sense is that the video above is at least in part a PsyOp, designed to scare the pants off of DeepState/Administrative State “Senior Executive Service” minions within the Treasury Department and across the Federal Bureaucracy.
But it lays out strategy and tactics that could well become transformational, and could not only provide a means to uncover organizational corruption but also to enable a level of transparency that will lead to an unprecedented support by citizens for the US federal government.
This vision looks to me like it could play a big role in Making America Great Again.
For more insight into what this all means, the changes it might bring, and the forces at play, I recommend this final video of a recent interview with internet/web browser pioneer Mark Andreessen:
Marc Andreessen: Trump, Power, Tech, AI, Immigration & Future of America | Lex Fridman Podcast #458
With the election of Donald Trump and his alliance with Elon Musk, there has been a power shift in the Matrix.
I can hardly wait to see what happens when these types of tools are let loose on the NIH, BARDA, FDA, CDC, USDA and the whole Federal Research and Development Enterprise. It will abruptly become much more difficult to build and sustain the types of mafia-like power networks that have sustained the likes of Anthony Fauci and his band.
MAGA/MAHA is bringing a new Sheriff to DC town. Expect the wailing to continue to increase for the foreseeable future.
Let’s go Bobby!
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For the first time in my senior existence I see Government actually paying attention to how our tax dollars and pro-rata debt are being spent. Pork barrel riders on our legislation are slowly being found out and routed out. Corrupt dark forces hiding behind a curtain of altruism are being exposed. I like that these young, but extremely smart, DOGE workers have not yet been contaminated by lobbyists and brow beaten by entrenched corrupt politicians. They are immune to the whoring pharma paid rants by the likes of Warren and Sanders. They are diving deep enough to find deep State corruption and fast enough to prevent being stopped. A Government by the people and for the people is coming back.
Game changer is an understatement. Listening to the full 2hr Tucker and Mike Benz was so frightening I had to pause numerous times. At 65 I can attest to the facts coming to the public. I was born and raised overseas in central and northern Africa. My father negotiated for American embassies while employed by the CIA and later USAID, working closely with Kissinger, Bush and others.
Truly the money laundering is so vast and has been unhindered unchecked for so many decades I fear there may be lives at risk we can’t imagine. Please be in deep prayer against the stirring powers of darkness.
My prayer is for cautious wisdom for our brave leaders and abounding supernatural discernment. Pray the corruption finders not pick and choose their findings.