“Follow the money” takes on a new meaning when the bloodhound is an algorithm-powered web crawling bot designed to drill through internal government firewalls and map out redundancy, waste, and longstanding hidden internal influence networks established over decades.

What am I talking about?

Algorithmic Corruption Mapping

To the best of my ability, I am describing a key part of the DOGE toolkit based on the fragments of information that have recently been made public. If I understand correctly, what has been developed is almost infinitely scalable and could be readily deployed by allied governments to root out corruption. DOGE appears to be engaged in a truly radical experiment in government spending transparency and accountability by applying modern information technology tools to a problem set long believed to be intractable.

We will probably learn more during the DOGE Super Bowl commercial airing soon.

But before we go further down this particular rabbit hole, please take a moment to listen to Mike Benz describe the USAID disinformation program:

Getting back to DOGE and using algorithmic computational tools to map financial relationships, influence networks, and waste/fraud and abuse within the Federal Government by following the money.

To understand how this works, watch this video:

Source: EKO Loves You

Frankly, my sense is that the video above is at least in part a PsyOp, designed to scare the pants off of DeepState/Administrative State “Senior Executive Service” minions within the Treasury Department and across the Federal Bureaucracy.

But it lays out strategy and tactics that could well become transformational, and could not only provide a means to uncover organizational corruption but also to enable a level of transparency that will lead to an unprecedented support by citizens for the US federal government.

This vision looks to me like it could play a big role in Making America Great Again.

For more insight into what this all means, the changes it might bring, and the forces at play, I recommend this final video of a recent interview with internet/web browser pioneer Mark Andreessen:

Marc Andreessen: Trump, Power, Tech, AI, Immigration & Future of America | Lex Fridman Podcast #458

With the election of Donald Trump and his alliance with Elon Musk, there has been a power shift in the Matrix.

I can hardly wait to see what happens when these types of tools are let loose on the NIH, BARDA, FDA, CDC, USDA and the whole Federal Research and Development Enterprise. It will abruptly become much more difficult to build and sustain the types of mafia-like power networks that have sustained the likes of Anthony Fauci and his band.

MAGA/MAHA is bringing a new Sheriff to DC town. Expect the wailing to continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

Let’s go Bobby!