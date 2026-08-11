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Malone News

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Claudia Anderson's avatar
Claudia Anderson
1h

Well done, and very insightful. Thank you for your clarity and objectivity.

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Theresa Holmes's avatar
Theresa Holmes
1h

Fascinating--and sad--analysis both of Israel and America.

Too bad so few of us are willing to let go of the pain, terror, and fury of the toddler who keeps running into the walls of Life's Maze in favor of trying to learn ones way through that maze, then help others do likewise.

Keep up your great work!

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