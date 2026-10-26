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Mike Myhre's avatar
Mike Myhre
11h

Isn't Naled the pesticide that was used in Brazil that caused birth defects (swollen brains) and blamed on Zika? Pretty sure it was.

Rather than vaccinating people and dogs why not create 'honey pot' type device that simulates a mammal smell and blood source? CO2 generator to lure them in. Perhaps body heat simulator and either a blood similar substance or actual blood. Put the fluralander substance in the blood. No mass spraying of toxins or ingesting them in humans or pets. Just a device that appears to the mosquito as the perfect meal that will kill them quickly. Environment protected for all except the mosquitoes.

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Nancy Bovee's avatar
Nancy Bovee
10h

Wouldnt it be interesting if the villains of the previous outbreak (bats) become the heroes of a dengue outbreak? Our local bats (California) eat pounds of mosquitoes. Bill Gates, forget the sterilized mosquitoes and release the voracious bats!

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