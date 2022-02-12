The U.S. Constitution We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America… First Amendment Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

In the United States, our right to free speech and the right to assemble is paramount to who we are. So when the Department of Homeland Security puts out the following National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin, it is time for all Americans to pay attention.

Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland (the full bulletin is linked here) The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors.…The primary terrorism-related threat to the United States continues to stem from lone offenders or small cells of individuals who are motivated by a range of foreign and/or domestic grievances often cultivated through the consumption of certain online content. (1) the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions; … Key factors contributing to the current heightened threat environment include: The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions: For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021. … As COVID-19 restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence to do so, often with little or no warning. Meanwhile, COVID-19 mitigation measures—particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates—have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures.

This bulletin has some of my colleagues as well as myself - very worried. Those who are writing and speaking about science and health policy are now in danger of being targeted by the US Government as domestic terrorists for spreading “mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM)”.

The manipulative linking of election violence to COVID-19 policies is disingenuous. It is a calculated strategy to allow government authorities to crack down on those people who are going against the Health and Human Services narrative that there are no early treatments for COVID-19 and that everyone must get vaccinated, and that the lockdowns and mask mandates were necessary. The US Government must be held accountable for their failed policies and authoritarian behavior during this pandemic.

Scientists, the press, physicians and yes, laypeople must be able to speak and write freely. In this day and age, that means by use of the Internet. There is no one right answer for everyone when it comes to healthcare treatments and the choice to take a vaccine. As a people, we can not allow ourselves to be censored in this manner



It is time that our legislative and judicial branches of government to do their job to protect our first amendment rights. This bulletin can not be allowed to stand or we will no longer have freedom of speech in this country.

First they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.

Now they have come for the physicians and the scientists. Who is next?