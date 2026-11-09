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Malone News

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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
7h

A comment on X - and down the rabbit hole. Adding this fact into the essay:

"There is another family connection that Means conspicuously leaves out of his account. In July 2026, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, Secretary Kennedy’s daughter-in-law and the former manager of his presidential campaign, joined Ballard Partners to co-lead its artificial intelligence and emerging technology practice. This is the same lobbying firm Means identifies as emblematic of Washington’s influence-peddling culture, and the same firm where Susie Wiles previously worked. Means devotes considerable attention to Katie Wiles’s employment at Continental Strategy, suggesting that her family connections opened doors for paying clients. Yet he does not apply the same scrutiny to Kennedy’s own family. There is no public evidence that Fox Kennedy’s employment involved improper influence, but that is equally important when evaluating the allegations against Katie Wiles. If family connections to powerful government officials are grounds for suspicion, why does Means single out Susie Wiles’s daughter while overlooking Kennedy’s daughter-in-law?"

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EdB's avatar
EdB
9h

I think Susie could have supported Malone when the court went against his committee. IMO she allowed Malone etc to be deep sixed. Lets see if the new Chief of Staff is willing to stand up for the children of this country.

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