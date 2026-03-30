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53rd Chapter's avatar
53rd Chapter
3h

An important point, "the decision to sell Diego Garcia" is a misstatement. The UK, beholden to the UN and so-called international law, agreed to pay Mauritius for the privilege of giving away the Chagos Islands. Unbelievable, yes. But these socialists have a track record of making bad decisions.

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James Flynn's avatar
James Flynn
3h

Excellent. Informative. The Elites tried discarding Trump. Hope that miscalculation was underwritten. He truly is taking down their system 🇺🇸

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