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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1dEdited

The big problem is Trumps approval ratings. Before he started this war he was at 48% approve 52% disapprove. His approval rating has crashed to 24%, many of the groups that voted for him have left the tent. I don’t believe this oil crisis is going to be resolved by November leaving the Republicans to take a shellacking in the mid terms.

You know before Fauci produced the Covid virus and then spread it all across the globe people were doing pretty well. They could take the family out to dinner once a week, maybe vacation for a week on the beach each year. They remember that. Now people are struggling to pay there mortgage and there taxes. Credit card debt is at an all time high. The average American can’t go out to dinner once a week or take a vacation.

This argument would you rather have a nuclear ballistic missile hit the US or pay 50 cents more a gallon is a horrible add campaign for the mid terms. For one thing gas is up a dollar not 50cents. People don’t care about foreign countries when they can’t pay their bills. They voted to make America great again not more foreign entanglements. I’m honestly surprised how naive this plan of bombing Iran is just before the midterms. He should have waited. Iran doesn’t have a missile that can reach America and I’ve heard they’ll have a nuclear bomb in two weeks for 50 plus years. I wish the government would change its focus back onto America.

Not looking forward to the communists back in power in the USA. If you thought it was bad under Joe Biden just wait for the next communist authoritarian regime it’s going to make Biden look like Mary Poppins!

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
1d

A long line of gutless presidents has led us to this. And now iran is serving as a throwback to the Barbary pirates that we had to abolish 200 yrs ago and here they are again pirating oil largely needed by a europe that, again, refuses to see to its own problem but waits for us to do it for them...like we did 200yr ago.

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