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Garry Blankenship's avatar
Garry Blankenship
1d

I may not fully understand, but appreciate, the global domino effect of so much of the world's energy being held captive by a singular theocratic sect. It is relevant that the American continent is comparatively energy independent. That Iranian leadership intends as much harm as it can wreak upon the world in multiple forms and the USA is trying to prevent this blockade speaks volumes. I only wish Eurasian countries would find the courage to protect their energy. A global coalition would quickly end this 47 year Iranian leadership global wreaking of terror.

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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
1d

As with any war, we must cinch our belts and brace ourselves for what comes next. The alternative…. Being held hostage by a nuclear Iran… is unconscionable. As a nation, we have been in tough places before….massive rationing in WWII. When your ration allotments ran out, you had to alter your life around that and carry on. No more gas ration coupons….bike to work. No more butter or silk stockings…..margarine and bare legs. If chemicals are not available for farmers then crop rotations are needed to repair the soil naturally and the citizenry conserves on food supply….anyone heard of Victory Gardens? Backyard food supply you grow yourself for your family. Prices going up for airplane fuel…..cancel that European vacation. We can do what we have to and will survive this, just as we always have the past 250 years! Buck up, Americans. We didn’t make it all this way being pussies! And you spoiled young ones…you get to see what your ancestors went through long before you came along! Be a help, not a complainer.

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