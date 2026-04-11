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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
12hEdited

The older I get the less I like war, but if I am to find obvious silver lining out of this it’s that Trump has put Americas children on notice. If you want the energy from your dealer/supplier go get it, it’s right there. It’s like cutting off your kids credit card and forcing them to get a job. Tough times create strong men. It seems Europe will face these tough times if they continue to sit on their soft bottoms and think Uncle Sucker is going to bail them out again. They will be taught a lesson or sink into a modern dark age.

In the meantime, as he did in his first term, Trump is and has been pushing American energy production, American manufacturing, and let’s not forget the Donroe Doctrine, capturing Venezuela oil. Europe and the BRICS nations have been slapped back onto their heels and are going to have to step up if they want to at all prosper. America First, if you can’t see it!

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
12h

There's a lot to be said for self reliance. Most all of our ancestors lived that way. Every county in the US should set a goal of being self-sustaining, at least for food. Plant big gardens this year. Stock up the pantry. There may be hard times ahead, but Americans are resilient and resourceful. This could be a reset that provides a much needed reality check on what we think is really important in life.

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