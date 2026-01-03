Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3hEdited

If I remember at least 2 of the three whistleblower doctors were marines. The staggering increases in obvious adverse reactions showed the devastation it was causing our armed forces. I had sent that hearing of the doctors to my primary care physician at the time, my PCP was an army reserve doctor that flew around the world injecting soldiers with the mRNA experimental vaccine. When I pressed him on the numbers he said we need to agree to disagree. It’s hard to understand doctors that obviously didn’t understand what they were pushing, pushed those chemicals anyways. I’m so glad Trump won the election which has allowed these facts to come into the light. We’re blessed he won and people like yourself Dr. Malone have finally been put in place to expose these reckless medical policies. I pray this never happens again, never again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
3h

Incredible reporting! Is there now hope for truth to breathe again? This report suggests that we have truth within our sights, but we have not yet bagged the target. To do so would not only require convictions for criminal activity of DMED and CDC personnel, but also the public naming of names of the individuals involved, their specific crimes and a thorough investigation of who if anyone put these individuals up to their crimes. The rock has been overturned, and the bugs are scurrying. Not many will get away, if justice is to be served.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture