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TomNass's avatar
TomNass
1h

Tulsi

You are a true Patriot. Thank you for all you do. I’m sorry to see you leave and I understand it’s a hard place to do honest work for the people of our country. Our entire government is so corrupt I’m surprised you made it this long. Hopefully you go on to keep doing the right thing. We will miss you!

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
38m

From the early days of AIDS, Fauci was a self-promoting liar. At the end of his career the lies were more brazen and the self-promotion reached unbelievable heights, the extreme opposite of the scientific attitude of truth-telling and humility. May he go to his grave a ruined man, to serve as an example of the fall after a lifetime of unwarranted pride.

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