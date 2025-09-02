Dominic Frisby just hit it out of the park with his new music video.

This is a must-watch!

Having met Dominic at the Cryptocurrency conference (Bitcoin Vegas) last May, I can attest that he is just as funny in person as he is on stage.

If you are on X, please consider going to his page and following him. Because social media does its best to cancel him.

YouTube immediately took this video down - and Dominic already received a death threat! No making fun allowed in the UK!

By the way, Dominic is also said to be a bit of a financial genius, with deep insights into cryptocurrency and gold. Speaking of which, he has a new book out on the history of gold, which is supposed to be excellent.

Sadly, I just tried to buy it but discovered that it is not available in the USA. The splinternet is real.

Postscript!

This one is for the anglophiles - brilliant, but very British!

Posting this as a Youtube link - as hopefully Dominic is able to monetize his other videos there…