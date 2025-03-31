Emmanuel Macron is a lame-duck president without a parliamentary majority. He has turned France is another EU-corrupted government - stopping free and fair elections by use of the courts.

Macron’s judges took claimed finance violations and turned it into a criminal complaint to bar his populist opponent from being able to challenge him. Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s staffers were being paid by the EU to work with MPs. But they commingled work processes and worked for French MPs too. This is not embezzlement. This is a finance violation. It should never have ended up in a court of law.



Macron is evil - he arranged for this court verdict by choosing a close ally as the judge of Le Pen’s court case. Marine Le Pen, who heads the National Rally (RN) party was convicted of embezzlement and barred from running for public office for five years, sentenced to four years in prison, with two years suspended and two under house arrest, and was fined €100,000 ($108,000).



To be clear, this court case was based on a technicality - the EU claimed she used money meant to hire one category of employee, and instead, they claim she and other party officials hired people to work on national issues. The EU claims that money intended for European Union parliamentary aides was used to instead pay for staff who worked for the national party issues - between 2004 and 2016. So, just like the lawfare used against Trump, they used finance violations that mainly occurred over two decades ago to take down the opposition party to Macron.

The decision effectively removes her from the 2027 presidential race, where she was seen as a leading candidate. So broad are the political implications that most of Le Pen’s opponents said the Paris court had gone too far.

This is the same France that has imprisoned the CEO of Telegram because he permits free speech.



Macron has become a dictator.

We can expect large political protests in France in the coming months - but it is doubtful that they will make a difference.

Either arresting conservative political opponents or banning them from running for public office has been normalized. It has recently happened in Brazil and Romania.



In Germany, similar tactics are being used. Except, there - they are just trying to ban the entire conservative Alternative for Germany (AFD) party outright.

Germany’s constitution allows the Federal Constitutional Court to ban parties deemed to “seek to undermine or abolish the free democratic basic order.” With this in mind, the courts and the deep state have already begun to find ways to ban the AfD from elections. The German parliament is set to debate an application for a ban on the AfD in a plenary session for the first time next week.

In the United States, liberals and liberal courts tried to stop President Trump from running for office. In December 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible to run for president in Colorado after ruling that he engaged in an insurrection. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned this decision, remember that it was only due to the intersession of the Supreme Court that these antics came to an end for the last round of elections. We can be sure that tactic will be used again in future elections.

Now, these same liberals are using lawfare to stop President Trump's political agenda. They have flooded lower courts with liberal judges, who are using their positions in ways not intended by the US Constitution to impede Trump’s foreign and domestic policies.

Be careful what you wish for:

In Romania, my friend George Simion, who is conservative, has now risen to the top of the polls after the presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was banned from holding office.

The people in Romania know what a totalitarian government looks like and they are not having it. If Călin Georgescu can’t run, the people will transfer their votes over to the candidate that Călin Georgescu endorses, and in this case, that is George-Nicolae Simion.

The graphic above shows that Georgescu received 22% of the vote in the fall election and Simion received 13% of the vote. For a total of 35% of the vote total. In a poll conducted in March 2025, Simion has picked up most of Georgescu’s support and is polling at 30%, putting him well in the lead for the May 4 presidential election.

A Strong Republic is our only hope.

Our well-written Constitution protects us from such abuses. Moving forward, our republic must be defended - as it is attacks on that which will grind this democracy to a halt.

“Saving democracy” is has a catchy ring to it , but it is only by saving our republic that democracy can truly be saved.

