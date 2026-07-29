Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
12hEdited

Truth and trust go hand in hand. Trust is built on telling the truth. Lies make people pull away.

To this day when I see Fauci’s wrinkled face I have to admit I have fear inside. Similar fear that I had when I saw him during the pandemic in his media briefings. What a face that I connect to the Americas medical establishment. Although I know the odds are it won’t happen, Fauci behind bars would ease my mind. Knowing he’s still out running around makes my fear remain.

Think how different things in this country would be today if Fauci had just been honest with the American people. If he had just said in public what he said in his “diary”. If he had just said this is a bad flu, with a .2% chance of death. First off people wouldn’t have lost complete faith in the medical establishment which itself has killed people. Fauci and Biden used state run medicine as a weapon. Sure older people would have had to be careful and people with comorbidities, but schools would have stayed open, people would have kept their jobs and businesses, care for the sick would have continued with family participation, weddings, gatherings, funerals could have happened as they should. Massive mail in balloting would never have happened and not be the norm as it is today. I could go on and on.

So while Fauci with all of his narcissistic pompous traits, was sitting down to dinner with Jake Tapper and their wives, he was telling families to stay apart at the holidays. He took his huge role and tore up our constitution and the people’s Bill of Rights for his smug self gratuitous ego.

He has the blood of millions on his hands.

Fauci should be stripped of his medical license, his pension, which is the largest pension in the country, his around the clock security, and certainly his freedom.

J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
7 replies
Jane Doe's avatar
Jane Doe
11h

Thank you for your massive research, Dr. Malone. Thank God my bulls*it detector sniffed right about c*vid, and Fauci. I go with Justice McKenna writing about Burdick. He accepted the pardon, didn't he.

Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture