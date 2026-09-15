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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
11hEdited

One thing I find incredible is as a licensed builder everything I build must be done to code. There are books, many books, the code book just one, that is thousands of pages, that I must use as a guide and every screw and nail I use to hold a building together must be done correctly or if there are any issues I have to fix it, pay to have someone else fix it, or possibly be sued. I basically sign an affidavit stating I will do everything to the standards of those books mainly the code book. There is no exemption from liability, everything must be done to code. How is it possible that these trillion dollar pharmaceutical companies, companies that hold the health and the life of their customers in their hands, have no liability, even when they knowingly skip parts of the process like proper testing? How is it possible that the government officials that are there to see these test are not properly done but approve the drugs anyways are not held responsible, not even the loss of their job? Many of them get promoted.

Obama coined the saying “elections have consequences”. Anyone who pays attention to what this country has been through sees what’s happened when our government ignores our constitution and our bill of rights. This is what happens when authoritarians win elections and take power. This is why Novembers election is so important. When authoritarians win, our constitution is torn to shreds. When authoritarians with bad motives are put in positions of power they have no regard for the law. This is one, one of thousands, of examples;

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
11h

I read only half of the book "The Real Anthony Fauci" because after reading his management of the AIDS epidemic and discovering he pushed AZT as the only treatment for AIDS, I felt deep down revulsion. All the gay men suffered dearly in the process of dying from AIDS because the treatment was AZT. Tom Hanks portrayed the process so well in the Philadelphia Story. I watched my grammar school friend die of AIDS. All the hemophiliacs died because they did not cleanse the donated blood from AIDS for four years. American Red Cross had the technology and did not act. My neighbor who was a Hospital administrator died from AIDS because of a blood transfusion. Then comes the Covid crisis and again the same man becomes the final authority on how those afflicted should be treated and all who challenge his singular approach are isolated and vilified. I lost friends because of the Fauci directed medical protocols that he endorsed. It is shocking for me to learn that our system of health care treatment has become so dysfunctional and we can not right the ship. Never again should this happen. Clearly, enough evidence has been produced that RNA injections carry high risk and the potential for death and we are still tolerating the existence of this medical treatment is beyond my comprehension. My revulsion has intensified. Our justice system has been politicized. Our medical system has been pharmaceuticalized. Read John Abraham. An English professor and scholar who has dedicated his life to calling out the harm in the pharmaceutical world. I admire RFK Jr tenacity to fix health care and the push back is enormous.

Big Pharma keeps pushing out the concept "He is not a Doctor". Many buy into this nonsense. NIH directors in the most part have been politicians and Tommy Thompson Governor from Wisconsin was one and Alex Azar a Lilly lawyer who was appointed to managed the Covid roll out was another. Manipulation of our health care dollars spent to maximize the bottom line take precedents over solid and sound healthcare protocols. My revulsions continues to this day and will not end until we fix the system.

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